A special edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14) precedes “NBA Countdown” (7:30 p.m.) and Game 1 of the NBA Finals (8 p.m.).
Networks have countered the big game with repeats of the season premieres of summer competition series: “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG); “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14); “Beat Shazam” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) and “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG).
Cable has counter-programmed basketball with a wealth of movies worth watching for the first or 15th time.
- Written, directed and co-starring Orson Welles as an overweight, alcoholic sheriff, the 1958 film noir thriller “Touch of Evil” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-14) has only appreciated with age.
Like many Welles films, “Touch” has been rereleased and re-edited any number of times. Look for Charlton Heston cast way out of his comfort zone as a Mexican narcotics detective investigating shady doings in a border town. Janet Leigh is his innocent new bride, subject to many terrible things, some of them taking place in a seedy motel room, two years before the actress took a fateful shower in Alfred Hitchcock’s “Psycho.”
- A violent and impulsive boxer (Robert De Niro) sabotages himself in and out of the ring in the 1980 drama “Raging Bull” (8 p.m., Starz Encore), a film that introduced actors Cathy Moriarty and Joe Pesci.
- The 2000 Coen Brothers comedy “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” (7 p.m., CMTV, TV-14) sets Homer’s “Odyssey” in the Depression-era South. A box office hit starring George Clooney, John Turturro and Tim Blake Nelson, the film would produce a best-selling and era-defining soundtrack.
- Not in the mood for a movie? There’s plenty of time to catch up with “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” The first half of the comedy’s fourth season began streaming on Netflix just yesterday. Nothing if not self-referential, this silly series starring Ellie Kemper makes reference to Netflix and the era of just too much television.
- In addition to “Kimmy Schmidt,” Netflix highlights for the coming month include the series finale of the baffling “Sense8,” streaming on June 8. Folks who didn’t get enough of the recent royal wedding can catch the 2010 Oscar winner “The King’s Speech” streaming on June 2. Fans of the Marvel Universe can catch “Thor: Ragnarok” streaming on June 5 and the second season of “Luke Cage” streaming June 22.
Perhaps the biggest arrival in the blockbuster department is “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” arriving on Netflix beginning June 26.
Other highlights
- A young winner emerges at the 91st Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
- A woman takes on her son’s tormentor, a bully she suspects may have killed her other boy, on “Extreme Measures” (9 p.m., ID, TV-14).
Series notes
Allergic to common sense on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A dinner with the boss gets awkward on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) .
