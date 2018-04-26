Who’s short, beloved, loathed, coveted, discarded and controversial? Not to mention nearly 60 years old! The documentary “Tiny Shoulders: Rethinking Barbie” begins streaming on Hulu today.
“Tiny” explores the history and impact of a plastic icon less than 12 inches tall. Reviled by some as a symbol of oppressive whiteness and body-type tyranny, Barbie has also been praised as a means of allowing generations of little girls to fantasize about fulfilling careers that have little to do with men, most notably, that bland afterthought, Ken.
At the same time, some who praise Barbie for planting the seeds of career aspiration take Mattel to task for associating success and fulfillment with shopping, materialism and a lust for accessories.
While interesting when discussing the history and various theories about the doll’s impact, “Tiny” gets bogged down as it spends entirely too much time with designers, marketers and executives at Mattel strategizing the launch of a curvier, more diverse line of dolls.
- Hulu has also begun streaming the acclaimed drama “Friday Night Lights,” starring Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton.
- Netflix continues its Adam Sandler comedy franchise with the original film “The Week Of” (TV-14). Sandler co-stars with Chris Rock as prospective in-laws spending some excruciating time together during the seven days before their children’s wedding. Look for Rachel Dratch and Steve Buscemi in supporting roles.
- Also streaming on Netflix, the documentary “Bobby Kennedy for President” (TV-MA) recalls the 83-day candidacy of the New York senator and slain president’s brother, which ended with Kennedy’s murder just hours after winning the California primary.
- For what it’s worth, NBC will be airing two-hour installments of “Dateline” (8 p.m.) through the end of May. This moves “Taken” off the schedule.
- While the success of series remakes (“MacGyver” and “Hawaii Five-0”) and returns (“Roseanne”) has been established, viewers have not warmed to TV adaptations of hit movies and franchises, as seen in the quick departures of “Rush Hour,” “Limitless” and “Training Day.”
Throwing caution to the wind, Netflix has just announced a streaming adaptation of “Fast and Furious.” As a cartoon.
- Comedy Central anticipates the president’s non-appearance at this weekend’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner with a repeat of the 2011 “Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump” (11 p.m.). Seth MacFarlane hosted the gathering.
Other highlights
- “Vice” (6:30 p.m., HBO, TV-14) examines the gun conversation since the Parkland shootings.
- The need to contain Crawford requires peculiar alliances on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- College football expert Joel Klatt offers analysis during coverage of rounds two and three of the 2018 NFL Draft (7 p.m., Fox), also unfolding on ESPN2 (7 p.m.).
- A dangerous encounter with Eloise spooks Tilly and Rogers on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A siege at the Lighthouse traps the team on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Broadway star and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. performs on “Live From Lincoln Center” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-G).
- Danny needs help from an old nemesis on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Series notes
A strange sighting in the desert prompts an investigation on “MacGyver” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Blake and Alexis battle on “Dynasty” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Duke’s desperate measures raise eyebrows on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The truth hurts on “Life Sentence” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).