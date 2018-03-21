Baylor University art students show their eye and talent in the 2018 Baylor Art Student Exhibition, which opens a month-long run on Thursday at Baylor’s Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center.
Shakespeare’s timeless love story “Romeo and Juliet” continues its Baylor Theatre production through Sunday with performances at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Hooper-Schaefer Fine Arts Center. $20, $17 for Baylor students, faculty and staff.
Poets Mark Jarman and Dana Gioia read from their work at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, respectively, at Kayser Auditorium in Baylor’s Hankamer Academic Center as part of this year’s Beall Poetry Festival.
Nashville singer-songwriter Dave Barnes performs with opening artist Tyson Mostenbocker at 8 p.m. Friday at Common Grounds, 1123 S. Eighth St. $17.
Texas country star Casey Donahew returns to Waco for an 8:30 p.m. Saturday March 24, show at The Backyard, 511 S. Eighth St. $15 and $20.
New movies
Opening this week at Waco first-run movie theaters are “Sherlock Gnomes,” “Midnight Sun,” “Paul, Apostle of Christ,” “Pacific Rim Uprising” and “Unsane.”