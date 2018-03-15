The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B 7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE Director Jose Padilha’s artistic touch adds a philosophical dimension to an otherwise straight-forward account of the 1976 Israeli raid freeing terrorist-held hostages at a Ugandan airport. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, some thematic material, drug use, smoking, violence. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.
B TOMB RAIDER A physically dynamic performance from Alicia Vikander brings this action-adventure film closer to the videogame series that inspired it. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B ANNIHILATION Visuals and sound dominate the sci-fi story about a mysterious, growing zone that feeds on the pasts of those who enter. Rated R. Profanity, some sexuality, bloody images, violence. 1 hour, 55 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C DEATH WISH An attack on his wife and daughter turns a surgeon (Bruce Willis) into a vengeful vigilante. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ EVERY DAY Well-intentioned, sweet but somewhat unsatisfying teen romance where one of the teens is in a different body every day. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive material, thematic content, teen drinking. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16.
D FIFTY SHADES FREED Last and latest in steamy “Fifty Shades of Gray” series finds newlyweds Christian and Anastasia Grey unable to shake the dark shadows from their past. Or something like that. Rated R. Profanity, strong sexual content, nudity. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
B GAME NIGHT Lively acting and a clever script elevate this comedy about a couple (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) whose casual gaming intersects with real-life crime. Rated R. Profanity, sexual references, some violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Disposable musical entertainment about P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), master promoter of entertaining surfaces. Rated PG. Some fighting. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16.
C GRINGO Actor David Oyelowo and his surprising knack for comedy prove the only things worthwhile in this story about an American businessman who travels to Mexico and finds himself a suspected criminal. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D THE HURRICANE HEIST Dumb, shallow action film about a robbery planned with a major hurricane engineered as cover. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive material, sequences of gun action, violence and destruction. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Moderately entertaining sequel to 1995’s “Jumanji” has videogame-playing teens projected into a live-action game, but in different bodies. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 59 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ PETER RABBIT Animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s children’s tale gets updated with slapstick, some sass and a little rabbit romance. Rated PG. Some rude humor and action. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D RED SPARROW Cliches, ugly violence, torture and joyless sex bog down this spy story with Jennifer Lawrence as a trained assassin. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, some graphic nudity, strong violence, torture. 2 hours, 19 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THE SHAPE OF WATER Director Guillermo del Toro’s visually and emotionally lush fantasy about the relationship between a cleaning woman (a superlative Sally Hawkins) and a humanlike amphibian stumbles over archetypical supporting characters. Best Picture, Best Actress nominee. Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, graphic nudity, violence. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT Lazy, stupid sequel to 2008 horror film merely swaps in new potential victims (Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman) to anonymous killing. Rated R. Profanity, horror violence and terror throughout. 1 hour, 25 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B THOROUGHBREDS Cynical social satire has two upper-crust teens (Olivia Cooke and Anya Taylor-Joy) planning a stepfather’s murder. Rated R. Profanity, sexual references, some drug content, disturbing behavior, bloody images. CG16.
A WRINKLE IN TIME A sister and brother journey to rescue their father on another planet in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle classic novel. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
DEEP IN THE HEART FILM FESTIVAL
Thursday through March 25, Waco Hippodrome,, 724 Austin Ave., and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Feature film screenings: ”Into The Who Knows,” 8 p.m. Thursday. ”Amanda and Jack Go Glamping,” 8 p.m. March 23. ”Monsoon,” 12:30 p.m.; ”Remixing The News,” 5 p.m.; ”An American In Texas,” 6:30 p.m. March 24.