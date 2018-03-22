The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR MIDNIGHT SUN A woman hyper-sensitive to sunlight falls for a neighbor she sees only at night. Rated PG-13. Sensuality, teen partying. 1 hour, 31 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B+ PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Slick, eye-filling blockbuster sequel has a second round of giant human-controlled robots fighting giant invading creatures with lots of rock ‘em, sock ‘em fun. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B PAUL, APOSTLE OF CHRIST Polished, well-acted drama about the imprisoned Apostle Paul (James Faulker) with a compelling, timely message about sacrifice, steadfastness and spiritual integrity. Rated PG-13. Disturbing images, some violence. 1 hour, 48 minutes. CG16.
NR SHERLOCK GNOMES Animated sequel to “Gnomeo & Juliet” finds the pair hiring a famous sleuth to find out who’s gnome-napping in London. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B UNSANE Unsettling, iPhone-shot, Steven Soderbergh film (yes, he’s not retired) about an emotionally jangled woman (Claire Foy) admitted to a psychiatric hospital against her will. Rated R. 1 hour, 38 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
B ANNIHILATION Visuals and sound dominate the sci-fi story about a mysterious, growing zone that feeds on the pasts of those who enter. Rated R. Profanity, some sexuality, bloody images, violence. 1 hour, 55 minutes. RJ16.
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C DEATH WISH An attack on his wife and daughter turns a surgeon (Bruce Willis) into a vengeful vigilante. Rated R. Frequent profanity, strong bloody violence. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B GAME NIGHT Lively acting and a clever script elevate this comedy about a couple (Jason Bateman and Rachel McAdams) whose casual gaming intersects with real-life crime. Rated R. Profanity, sexual references, some violence. 1 hour, 40 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Disposable musical entertainment about P.T. Barnum (Hugh Jackman), master promoter of entertaining surfaces. Rated PG. Some fighting. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE Moderately entertaining sequel to 1995’s “Jumanji” has videogame-playing teens projected into a live-action game, but in different bodies. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, suggestive content, adventure action. 1 hour, 59 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ PETER RABBIT Animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s children’s tale gets updated with slapstick, some sass and a little rabbit romance. Rated PG. Some rude humor and action. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D RED SPARROW Cliches, ugly violence, torture and joyless sex bog down this spy story with Jennifer Lawrence as a trained assassin. Rated R. Profanity, some sexual content, some graphic nudity, strong violence, torture. 2 hours, 19 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B 7 DAYS IN ENTEBBE Director Jose Padilha’s artistic touch adds a philosophical dimension to an otherwise straight-forward account of the 1976 Israeli raid freeing terrorist-held hostages at a Ugandan airport. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, some thematic material, drug use, smoking, violence. 1 hour, 46 minutes. CG16.
D THE STRANGERS: PREY AT NIGHT Lazy, stupid sequel to 2008 horror film merely swaps in new potential victims (Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman) to anonymous killing. Rated R. Profanity, horror violence and terror throughout. 1 hour, 25 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B TOMB RAIDER A physically dynamic performance from Alicia Vikander brings this action-adventure film closer to the videogame series that inspired it. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of violence and action. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A WRINKLE IN TIME A sister and brother journey to rescue their father on another planet in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle classic novel. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
DEEP IN THE HEART FILM FESTIVAL
Friday through Sunday, Waco Hippodrome,, 724 Austin Ave., and Cultivate 7twelve, 712 Austin Ave. Feature film screenings: ”Amanda & Jack Go Glamping,” 8 p.m. Friday. ”Monsoon,” 12:30 p.m.; ”Remixing The News,” 5 p.m.; ”An American In Texas,” 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
SPECIAL SCREENING
THE DISASTER ARTIST Director/actor James Franco’s account of eccentric director/producer Tommy Wiseau and his famously bad film “The Room.” Rated R. Frequent profanity, some sexuality, nudity. 1 hour, 38 minutes. Friday through Sunday. WH.