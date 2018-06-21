The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B AMERICAN ANIMALS Heist movie about young men who imagine themselves playing a movie and steal a library’s rare book, but one that also contemplates the role of memory and regret. Rated R. Frequent profanity, brief crude/sexual material, some drug use. 1 hour, 57 minutes. CG16.
B JURASSIC PARK: FALLEN KINGDOM Entertaining summer action fluff, even if everything — escaping-dinosaurs-plot, characters, big action/special effects set-pieces — is all-too-familiar. Rated PG-13. Intense sequences of sci-fi violence and peril. 2 hours, 8 minutes. RJ16, CG16, WH.
A WON’T YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR Compelling documentary about children’s television icon Fred Rogers that’s both a nostalgic look at a sweet, loving man and a quiet challenge to be the same in a contentious, polarizing time. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, thematic elements. 1 hour, 34 minutes. CG16.
NR POPE FRANCIS: A MAN OF HIS WORD Director Wim Wenders’ portrait of the current pope allows him to speak at length on his view of the world, its problems and what the Roman Catholic Church should do to address them. Rated PG. 1 hour, 36 minutes. Premiere Cinemas 6.
Also showing
B ADRIFT Simple, but effective drama about a young woman (Shailene Woodley) who must navigate the Pacific alone with a damaged boat and injured boyfriend. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, thematic elements, brief drug use, injury images, peril. 2 hours. RJ16.
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. RJ16.
B BOOK CLUB Considerable star power in the persons of Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen counter a sugarly script about a women’s book circle aroused by “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Rated PG-13. Profanity, sex-related material throughout. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
B DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds returns as the unkillable anti-superhero, leaving an even larger swirling mix of violence, pop culture put-downs and dark humor in his path. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ HEREDITARY Chilling, creepy horror film with a compelling performance by Toni Collette as a mother unraveling in a dysfunctional or perhaps supernaturally cursed family. Rated R. Profanity, brief graphic nudity, drug use, disturbing images, horror violence. 2 hours, 7 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
A INCREDIBLES 2 The sequel to Pixar’s 2004 animated superhero action-comedy wins again with a story that’s as much about a family pulling together as superpowers and villains. Rated PG. Brief mild profanity, action sequences. 1 hour, 58 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
B OCEAN’S 8 An all-female crew aims at a high-stakes jewelry theft, but despite an A-list cast led by Sandra Bullock, there’s little sense of danger or failure. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some suggestive content, drug use. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Origin story of “Star Wars” iconic Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) little more than bigger, louder action, but still enjoyable. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 15 minutes. RJ16.
C SUPERFLY Remake of 1972 blaxploitation action film about a drug dealer (Trevor Jackson) hoping to break free from the life has flashes of style and action, undercut by a shallow music video approach. Rated R. Violence and language, strong sexuality, nudity, drug content.107 minutes. CG16, RJ16
B TAG Tale of five men who continue to play an extended game of tag is somewhat goofy but has a surprisingly sweet, pro-friendship vibe. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual content, brief nudity, drug use. 1 hour, 37 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
WEST SIDE STORY 1961 film version of the Broadway musical updating “Romeo and Juliet” to 1950s gang strife in New York. 2 and p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. RJ16.
BANDSTAND Broadway musical in which returning World War II veterans enter a national talent competition. 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday. RJ16.