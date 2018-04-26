The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
Also showing
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. CG16.
B BLOCKERS Crude, but funny teen sex comedy from the perspective of parents wanting to deter their daughters from Prom Night sex. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude and sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug content, teen partying. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
D BLUMHOUSE’S TRUTH OR DARE College students on a Mexico vacation find their game of truth-or-dare unlocks a demon with lethal consequences. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic material, alcohol abuse, violence and disturbing content. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ CHAPPAQUIDDICK Low-key account of the 1969 fatal car accident and its aftermath that indelibly stained Ted Kennedy’s political career. Rated R. Some strong language, thematic material, historical smoking, disturbing images. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ I FEEL PRETTY Comedy with a muddled message as Amy Schumer finds a head injury makes her comfortable with her body. Rated PG-13. Profanity, sexual content, some partial nudity. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ ISLE OF DOGS Engrossing stop-action detail and dry wit doesn’t connect the parts of Wes Anderson’s animated story of a Japanese boy, his lost dog and the exiled mutts who help him search for it. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, violent images. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE MIRACLE SEASON Predictable, emotional story of a high school volleyball team that rallies to become a contender after the traumatic death of a teammate. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 39 minutes. RJ16.
B+ PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Slick, eye-filling blockbuster sequel has a second round of giant human-controlled robots fighting giant invading creatures with lots of rock ‘em, sock ‘em fun. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 51 minutes. RJ16.
B A QUIET PLACE Effectively creepy thriller about a family in a farmhouse trying to live with nearby monsters attracted by sound. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C RAMPAGE Surprisingly bland and serious action film with Dwayne Johnson and a trained giant gorilla fending off a city-smashing giant wolf and alligator. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, crude gestures, sequences of violence, action and destruction. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B READY PLAYER ONE Visuals and a hefty dose of 1980s pop culture references provide the entertainment in a high-stakes hunt for a fortune in a futuristic virtual reality world. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, some suggestive material, bloody images, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 20 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C SHERLOCK GNOMES Ho-hum animated sequel to “Gnomeo & Juliet” finds the pair hiring a famous sleuth to find out who’s gnome-napping in London. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16.
C SUPER TROOPERS 2 The goofy, drug-using Vermont highway patrolmen of the 2001 original return with more of the same scattershot silly, crude and low-budget humor. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug material. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
C TRAFFIK Two couples on a country retreat find themselves terrorized by a biker gang. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual content, some drug use, violent and disturbing material. 1 hour, 36 minutes. CG16.
D TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY Over-the-top, melodramatic cheese about a loyal wife (Taraji P. Henson) who decides she’s had enough of defending her cheating husband (Lyriq Bent). Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, violence. 2 hours. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE MET: LIVE IN HD — “CENDRILLON” Metropolitan Opera production of Jules Massenet’s Cinderella-inspired opera “Cendrillon,” starring soprano Joyce DiDonato . 11:55 a.m. Saturday. RJ16.
LABYRINTH David Bowie plays the Goblin King in this 1986 fantasy about a teenager (Jennifer Connelly) rescuing her stepbrother from goblins. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. RJ16.
LIKE ARROWS Faith-based story of a couple searching for answers to their parenting problems, finding them in family and God. 1 hour, 45 minutes. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. RJ16.
BLACK GLASSES FILM FESTIVAL Annual screening of Baylor student-made films followed by awards. 7 p.m. Friday. $5 and $3. WH.