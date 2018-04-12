The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
B BEIRUT Well-crafted, somewhat pessimistic drama about a former American diplomat (Jon Hamm) trying to free a kidnapped colleague during Lebanon’s chaotic civil war. Rated R. Strong profanity, brief nude image, some violence. 1 hour, 49 minutes. RJ16.
NR BLUMHOUSE’S TRUTH OR DARE College students on a Mexico vacation find their game of truth-or-dare unlocks a demon with lethal consequences. Rated PG-13. Profanity, some sexuality, thematic material, alcohol abuse, violence and disturbing content. 1 hour, 38 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ ISLE OF DOGS Engrossing stop-action detail and dry wit doesn’t connect the parts of Wes Anderson’s animated story of a Japanese boy, his lost dog and the exiled mutts who help him search for it. Rated PG-13. Thematic elements, violent images. 1 hour, 41 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C RAMPAGE Surprisingly bland and serious action film with Dwayne Johnson and a trained giant gorilla fending off a city-smashing giant wolf and alligator. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, crude gestures, sequences of violence, action and destruction. 1 hour, 47 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
NR SGT. STUBBY, AN AMERICAN HERO Animated account of the real-life Boston terrier who befriended an American doughboy and became a World War I hero. Rated PG. Some thematic elements, war action. 1 hour, 25 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
Also showing
A BLACK PANTHER Impressive film-making and visually dazzling Afro-centric universe combine for a stunning film adaptation of the Marvel superhero comic. Rated PG-13. Brief rude gesture, prolonged sequences of action violence. 2 hours, 14 minutes. CG16.
B BLOCKERS Crude, but funny teen sex comedy from the perspective of parents wanting to deter their daughters from Prom Night sex. Rated R. Frequent profanity, crude and sexual content, some graphic nudity, drug content, teen partying. 1 hour, 42 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ CHAPPAQUIDDICK Low-key account of the 1969 fatal car accident and its aftermath that indelibly stained Ted Kennedy’s political career. Rated R. Some strong language, thematic material, historical smoking, disturbing images. 1 hour, 41 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C THE LEISURE SEEKER Donald Sutherland and Helen Mirren try, but can’t lift the soggy sentimentality in this story of an elderly couple on a Boston-to-Key West RV trip before Alzheimer’s and cancer take their toll. Rated R. Some sexual material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. RJ16.
B LOVE, SIMON A pitch-perfect tone and realistic acting led by Nick Robinson elevate a high school romance complicated by the main character’s coming out as gay. Rated PG-13. Profanity, suggestive references, thematic elements, teen partying. 1 hour 50 minutes. RJ16.
C+ THE MIRACLE SEASON Predictable, emotional story of a high school volleyball team that rallies to become a contender after the traumatic death of a teammate. Rated PG. Some thematic elements. 1 hour, 39 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B+ PACIFIC RIM UPRISING Slick, eye-filling blockbuster sequel has a second round of giant human-controlled robots fighting giant invading creatures with lots of rock ‘em, sock ‘em fun. Rated PG-13. Some profanity, sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C+ PETER RABBIT Animated adaptation of Beatrix Potter’s children’s tale gets updated with slapstick, some sass and a little rabbit romance. Rated PG. Some rude humor and action. 1 hour, 40 minutes. CG16.
B A QUIET PLACE Effectively creepy thriller about a family in a farmhouse trying to live with nearby monsters attracted by sound. Rated PG-13. Some bloody images, terror. 1 hour, 30 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B READY PLAYER ONE Visuals and a hefty dose of 1980s pop culture references provide the entertainment in a high-stakes hunt for a fortune in a futuristic virtual reality world. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, some suggestive material, bloody images, sequences of sci-fi action and violence. 2 hours, 20 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C SHERLOCK GNOMES Unimaginative, ho-hum animated sequel to “Gnomeo & Juliet” finds the pair hiring a famous sleuth to find out who’s gnome-napping in London. Rated PG. Some rude and suggestive humor. 1 hour, 26 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
D TYLER PERRY’S ACRIMONY Over-the-top, melodramatic cheese about a loyal wife (Taraji P. Henson) who decides she’s had enough of defending her cheating husband (Lyriq Bent). Rated R. Profanity, sexual content, violence. 2 hours. RJ16, CG16.
A WRINKLE IN TIME A sister and brother journey to rescue their father on another planet in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of the Madeleine L’Engle classic novel. Rated PG. Thematic elements, some peril. 1 hour, 49 minutes. CG16.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
COLOR ME YOU A young woman (Kaley Caperton) splits with her family over a career in art and finds romance. Sunday through Thursday. WH.
BABE Australlian director George Miller’s charming 1995 film about a plucky pig who learns how to herd sheep. Rated G. Friday through Sunday. WH.