Of movies & madmen
I’m in total disagreement with the views of Sammy McLarty and J.L. Rader [Letters, March 11]. McLarty was sarcastic about the celebrities and the Academy Awards; Rader slammed the Trib for allowing longtime entertainment writer Carl Hoover a page to provide his Oscar predictions and movie reviews.
In response to McLarty: Donald Trump is by far a much worse illustration of our American society than the movie stars on Oscar night. Trump uses filthy language at liberty (and from what is supposed to be the highest office in the land); degrades and belittles whomever he wishes; performs like a clown in public; is totally improper most of the time; makes snide, hateful, crude remarks; and in general behaves like an errant seventh-grader.
Yet Americans continue to applaud his lack of couth and think he’s clever. As with Hamlet, it’s hard to tell if he’s mad or simply feigning madness. Everything he says is the truth and nothing but the truth, at least till the “fake news media” discover and highlight the actual facts and call attention to his blunders. Then he whines and pouts. I suppose one could concede that Trump always delivers an Oscar-worthy performance.
In response to J.L. Rader: Millions of Americans worldwide watch the Oscars because almost everyone likes the movies. Hats off to Carl Hoover for his weekly entertainment section and excellent movie reviews in the Trib. And a big thank-you to the Hollywood stars for pointing out social ills, foibles and injustices in our society. After all, movies depict the human condition. We see ourselves and our cultures up on the big screen.
Based on my observation of the 2018 Academy Awards, I thought Hollywood acted more presidential and glittered as a better role model than what I’ve seen in the White House since 2017.
Dana Phillips, Robinson
Is this Waco?
Driving around downtown Friday I couldn’t believe I was still in Waco. At times I thought I was in Hollywood. People were swarming all over the place — and not just around the Magnolia Market at the Silos where the so-called “Spring at the Silos” was drawing crowds. And the food trucks hadn’t yet appeared for the popular Texas Food Truck Showdown. Neither was the Waco Downtown Farmers Market open that particular day.
Shows what advertising can do, especially when a couple of smart people begin doing crazy things on national TV.
The city of Waco has made some adjustments to accommodate the crowds such as offering free bus rides and free parking for the athletic stadium at Baylor University. I checked other places besides downtown and they were busy also. Now Waco has some good things for people to talk about.
Oh yes, also the Bears were playing at Ferrell Center.
Bill Foster, Waco