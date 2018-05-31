The following movies are showing at first-run theaters Regal Jewel 16 (RJ16), AMC Classic Galaxy 16 (CG16) and the Waco Hippodrome (WH). Letter grades for movies are from advance reviews; an NR means a movie was not reviewed.
New in theaters
NR ACTION POINT Owner of a cheap amusement park built for unsafe thrills (Johnny Knoxville) pulls out the stops when a competing park opens nearby. Rated R. Profanity, crude sexual content, brief graphic nudity, drug use, teen drinking. 1 hour, 25 minutes. CG16.
B ADRIFT Simple, but effective drama about a young woman (Shailene Woodley) who must navigate the Pacific alone with a damaged boat and injured boyfriend. Rated PG-13. Profanity, partial nudity, thematic elements, brief drug use, injury images, peril. 2 hours. CG16, RJ16.
A THE RIDER Moving, unsentimental story about a rodeo rider (Brady Jandreau, a real-life rider) who must rebuild his life after a near-fatal injury. Rated R. Profanity, drug use. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16.
NR UPGRADE A man uses an artificial intelligence implant to get revenge on the muggers who killed his wife. Rated R. Profanity, grisly images, strong violence. 1 hour, 35 minutes. CG16.
Also showing
B AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR An enjoyable mix of action, humor and acting combine as Marvel Studios’ considerable stable of superheroes show up to battle a galactic powergrab by Titan warlord Thanos (Josh Brolin). Rated PG-13. Profanity, some crude references, intense sequences of sci-fi violence and action. 2 hours, 36 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B BOOK CLUB Considerable star power in the persons of Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen counter a sugarly script about a women’s book circle aroused by “Fifty Shades of Grey.” Rated PG-13. Profanity, sex-related material throughout. 1 hour, 44 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
C BREAKING IN Thinly-scripted action film about a mom (Gabrielle Union) fighting to free her children trapped by home burglars. Rated PG-13. Brief strong profanity, sexual references, bloody images, menace, violence. 1 hour, 28 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
B DEADPOOL 2 Ryan Reynolds returns as the unkillable anti-superhero, leaving an even larger swirling mix of violence, pop culture put-downs and dark humor in his path. Rated R. Frequent profanity, sexual references, brief drug material, strong violence. 1 hour, 51 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
C+ I CAN ONLY IMAGINE The story behind MercyMe’s Bart Millard and his song “I Can Only Imagine.” Rated PG. Thematic elements, some violence. 1 hour, 50 minutes. RJ16.
C LIFE OF THE PARTY Stale jokes and crude humor make for a flat comedy about a middle-aged woman (Melissa McCarthy) returning to finish college. Rated PG-13. Some coarse language, sexual material, partying, drug use. 1 hour, 45 minutes. RJ16, CG16.
B OVERBOARD Good-natured Remake of 1987 romantic comedy that flips characters’ gender with some success, as a house cleaner tries to convince an amnesiac yacht owner that she’s his wife. Rated PG-13. Occasional profanity, partial nudity, suggestive material. 1 hour, 52 minutes. CG16, RJ16.
C RAMPAGE Surprisingly bland and serious action film with Dwayne Johnson and a trained giant gorilla fending off a city-smashing giant wolf and alligator. Rated PG-13. Brief profanity, crude gestures, sequences of violence, action and destruction. 1 hour, 47 minutes. RJ16.
C+ SHOW DOGS Kid-oriented action-comedy in which a police dog and an FBI agent (Will Arnett) team to track animal traffickers at a dog show. Rated PG. Profanity, suggestive and rude humor, some action. 1 hour, 32 minutes. RJ16.
B SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Origin story of “Star Wars” iconic Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) little more than bigger, louder action, but still enjoyable. Rated PG-13. 2 hours, 15 minutes. CG16, RJ16, WH.
SPECIAL SCREENINGS
THE PRODUCERS 50th anniversary screening of Mel Brooks’ classic comedy about fradulent Broadway producers engineering a deliberate flop. 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. RJ16.