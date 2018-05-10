A package detonated outside an Episcopal church in Beaumont on Thursday morning, local police and federal authorities said.
The explosion comes about two weeks after authorities discovered a separate explosive device outside a Starbucks in Beaumont, which did not detonate. Austin underwent its own bombings case in March, when separate package bombs killed two people and wounded six others.
Officers responded to a “criminal mischief” call at 9:18 a.m. outside St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Delaware Street, Beaumont Police Chief Jim Singletary said.
“Upon our arrival, our officers observed what appeared to be a package that had been previously detonated, causing minor damage to the building,” Singletary said.
Singletary declined to share further details about the incident while officials investigate. Beaumont police, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.
“We’re utilizing a large amount of resources to try to get on this as quickly as possible,” Singletary said.
Authorities have not said whether the explosion is connected to the device that was found in a package with a note outside the Starbucks on April 27.
In a post on Facebook, Rt. Rev. C. Andrew Doyle, the bishop of Episcopal Diocese of Texas, said the church’s reverend had returned Thursday morning to find “blown out windows, traces of the detonated package, and holes in the walls.”
“I give thanks to God that no one was hurt,” he said.