Albert Einstein said, “The secret to creativity is knowing how to hide your sources.” I will uncreatively tell you that today’s deal came from the same source as yesterday’s, an 11-table duplicate. In yesterday’s deal, North-South could win 12 tricks in all five strains. At the time, four of the 11 pairs bid and made a small slam.
In this deal, what is North-South’s optimum contract? What is the par result, the contract that, if either side bids higher, does worse?
The auction is impossible to predict. West would open one spade, and North does best to intervene with two no-trump to show at least 5-5 in the minors. However, after East passes, what should South do?
That is far from clear. His hand is promising, with a known nine-card club fit and two aces. Some would gamble on three no-trump, hoping that that strain would outscore clubs.
Settling for three clubs is too cautious. Jumping to four clubs is possible. A three-spade cue-bid to announce strength is feasible, but risks clouding the waters.
I like going all the way with five clubs. Then, North, who could have had a weaker hand, probably should raise — and he certainly needs to here, since seven clubs is cold for plus 2,140. Declarer takes one spade, one heart, five diamonds, five clubs and a late heart ruff in the South hand after discarding the heart five on the fourth round of diamonds.
However, the par contract is seven of either major doubled and down seven, minus only 2,000. In the duplicate, though, not one pair got to slam, and seven stopped in a partscore!