John Sterling, a 19th-century Scottish author, said, “Colors answer feeling in man; shapes answer thought; and motion answers will.”
Playing cards usually have two colors; bridge hands have shape (distribution); and the motions while playing those cards will answer the question of the contract’s outcome.
In today’s deal, South opens one heart, West passes, and North raises to two hearts. First, do you agree with that? Second, what should East do now? Third, if South ends in four hearts, what is West’s killing opening lead?
This deal was played 15 times at Bridge Base Online. First, North should bid four hearts. Who knows who can make what? A dozen times, East passed over two hearts, South jumped to game, and it was passed out. West had only one lethal lead: the spade eight. Surprise, surprise — no one found that. After the diamond-queen lead, South won on the board, played a club to his ace, ruffed a club, led a trump to hand, cashed the diamond ace, ruffed the club queen and played a spade. East had to concede a ruff-and-sluff on which a spade loser evaporated. South lost two spades and one heart.
A single South opened one no-trump, an underbid. North transferred into four spades. In theory, again the only killing lead was the spade eight; but after the diamond-queen start, declarer understandably lost three spades and one heart.
At two tables, East jumped to four no-trump to show at least 5-5 in the minors, a reasonable gamble. West retreated to five clubs, and South doubled. With careful play, West lost two diamonds and two clubs for minus 300 and a great result.
