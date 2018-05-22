Those of us who are pre-Generation X remember Lyndon Johnson’s election slogan: Let’s go all the way with LBJ.
Yesterday, I recommended that if you are raising partner’s suit as a sacrifice, go all the way immediately. When you are having a constructive auction, there is another time you can go all the way — as highlighted by this deal.
Before we get to the bidding, though, how should South plan to play the spade suit for no losers?
North’s two no-trump in principle showed a balanced hand with 18 or 19 points. Then, when South rebid three hearts, North’s next call was partnership agreement: Should he bid three spades or four spades? Since North-South were in a game-force, I like to apply the principle of fast arrival. The quicker you bid game, the less impressive your hand. Here, therefore, North continued with three spades. (Some prefer the jump to stress strong trumps.) Then South leapt into (Roman Key Card) Blackwood.
On the next round, South’s five no-trump confirmed that all of the aces (key cards) were held and announced interest in a grand slam. North, with four kings, had to have what partner wanted. He went all the way, bidding seven spades (and would have chosen seven no-trump in a pairs event).
In spades, South should start with the ace, planning on continuing with low to the king, picking up the suit if it is 3-2 or West has a singleton honor. However, if East drops the 10 or jack and would never do that from J-10-x, declarer should play low to the eight on the second round.
