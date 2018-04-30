Thomas Carlyle, a Scotsman who was known for his satirical writing, claimed, “It is not a lucky word, this name ‘impossible’; no good comes of those who have it so often in their mouths.”
Who would disagree with that? At the bridge table, occasionally a lucky opponent makes an “impossible” bid or play that proves successful, sometimes for an unanticipated reason.
Look at the East hand in today’s diagram. Partner passes as dealer, and righty opens one heart. Would you feel called upon to do something other than pass? This deal was played at Bridge Base Online. Every East except one sensibly passed. Then the North-South auction proceeded one heart — one spade — two spades — four spades — pass.
A diamond lead was common. Each East won with his king, cashed the diamond ace and shifted to a low club. Every South played low, and when West had to win with his ace, the contract made. South won the club return, drew trumps and claimed.
Yes, East might have had more chance if he had won the first trick with the diamond ace and immediately led a club, but no one did that.
At the last table, East overcalled two diamonds! With only nine high-card points, just a five-card suit, no singletons or voids and a passed partner, this was quite some outlandish gamble. South responded two spades, North raised to three spades, and South went on to game.
Now, though, after two diamond tricks and a club shift, South understandably put up his club king. He must have been surprised and irked when that lost to the ace, and a club back to East’s queen defeated the contract.
© 2018 United Feature Syndicate