Ron White, a stand-up comedian and actor, said, “Comedy is all about the pause.”
Bridge players need to pause, but in a tournament or duplicate, they cannot think for a long time between tricks, unlike, for example, a writer, who may pause at length while trying to find le mot juste.
While reading this column at the breakfast table, you may of course pause for as long as you like. You can always reheat your coffee or tea in the microwave.
South is in six hearts, and West finds the best lead of a low spade. What should declarer do?
If you are experiencing deja vu, relax — yes, this is the same deal as yesterday’s, when West led a trump. Then, declarer took two club finesses to get home. Now, though, the defenders have established a spade trick, so South must eliminate his spade loser without giving up the lead.
In fact, to say “his spade loser” is technically inaccurate. He cannot discard the spade jack on anything. Instead, he must pitch dummy’s spade seven, then ruff his spade jack on the board.
South needs to get lucky. He must be able to cash four diamond tricks without a defender ruffing in. So, after winning with dummy’s spade ace, declarer draws two rounds of trumps, cashes his diamond king, plays a diamond to dummy’s ace and returns a diamond to his 10. Wonderful — West discards.
Now South pitches the spade seven on the diamond queen, ruffs his spade jack on the board, cashes the club ace and loses a club. Declarer takes the last three tricks with his high trumps.
© 2018 United Feature Syndicate