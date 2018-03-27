A.N. Other said, “Nine out of 10 people who change their minds are wrong the second time too.”
Surely that depends on the activity. If you are a contestant on a quiz show, usually if you change your mind, you were right the first time. However, at the bridge table, if you go down in a contract, then get another try, you will surely benefit from knowing where all of the cards lie.
When I run today’s deal in a class, the declarers who fail to make four spades sometimes do not see what they did wrong. Well, what should South do after West leads the heart nine?
South starts with four potential losers: two diamonds and two clubs. There is a natural reaction to assume that East must have the club ace for his overcall, but you can see that that is not the case here.
What does the lead tell declarer? That West has nine-singleton or nine-doubleton in hearts.
So, if South covers the nine with dummy’s queen and takes East’s king with his ace, he sets up a finessing position. Declarer draws trumps ending on the board, plays the heart five to his eight and discards a club on the heart jack.
Then he can ruff a club on the board to take 10 tricks: five spades, three hearts, one diamond and that club ruff.
Some declarers get lucky because the first trick goes heart nine, five, king, ace.
Now they have three heart winners and discard a club from the dummy on the heart jack. But East should have read the lead too and seen the futility in putting up the king.
