Yesterday, I gave a deal in which Dennis Spooner, an English scriptwriter, had made an SOS redouble, only for partner to pass and leave him in a 0-0 fit. Apparently a kibitzer told Spooner that he would have done better if he had drawn trumps!
Spooner reported a couple of deals from a match against some higher-ranked players. First, look at the South hand. West opens one no-trump, showing 12-14 points. North jumps to three diamonds. East asks you what that shows, and you answer that it is natural and strong. You also mention that North could not have bid two diamonds, because that would have shown a two-suiter including spades. After East passes slowly, what would you do?
It looks obvious to pass, but Spooner was made of sterner stuff. He plunged into three no-trump, despite East’s making it plain that he had some points. After two passes, East doubled.
Now it became West’s lead. If he had chosen the heart two, the defenders could have taken the first nine tricks for down five and plus 1,400. But he chose his lowest spade.
Spooner, thinking that West had king-doubleton of diamonds, still believed he was doomed. But he played low from the board and took the first trick with his spade queen. Then he cashed the diamond ace. When the king appeared, Spooner claimed nine tricks for plus 750.
Yes, South should have said that he had never discussed the three-diamond bid with his partner.
But he knew that one should bid constructively against a weak no-trump, and it produced a good story.
