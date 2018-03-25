Mitch Hedberg, a stand-up comedian who died in 2005, said, “I haven’t slept for 10 days ... because that would be too long.”
When you are in a contract of four hearts or four spades, start by counting your losers. Then, if you can do it in under 10 minutes(!), count winners. Sometimes, that will make the right line of play more apparent — as in this deal. How should South proceed in four hearts after West leads the club queen?
South might have rebid three no-trump, which would have worked well here. (If you employ two-over-one game-force, I believe that a two-no-trump rebid should show a big balanced hand and be forcing to game. Then, a jump-rebid of three no-trump can show this type of hand: a good six-card major, 18 or 19 high-card points and 6-3-2-2 distribution. Here, North would then have the quandary: pass or correct to four hearts?)
Declarer has four potential losers: one spade, one diamond and two clubs. There will be a natural reaction to use dummy’s two trump entries to take the pointed-suit finesses.
Surely one of them will work. First, though, count winners. South has two spades, six hearts, one diamond and one club — wow, 10!
So, after taking the first trick with the club ace, cash the spade ace and play another spade. West wins with his king, cashes the club jack and plays a club to East’s king. East shifts to the diamond jack, but declarer wins with his ace, draws two rounds of trumps with dummy’s winners and discards the diamond queen on the spade queen.
