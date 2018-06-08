What is your most memorable bridge deal? A grand slam? Your first squeeze? The deal that cemented a victory? It will usually be something at a high level and dramatic.
Not so for 97-year-old Bob Schmidt of Elyria, Ohio. He recalls the diagrammed deal (with spot cards approximate).
He likes to use the Simmelkjaer Bidding System, which he learned when at Yale after reading Harold E. Simmelkjaer’s book, “Handbook on the Theory and Play of Championship Contract Bridge.” But this present partner did not know it.
After North opened one diamond, Schmidt, liking his 14 points, made a two-heart strong jump shift. Unfortunately, though, partner played weak jump shifts, and so, disliking his heart void, he passed!
West, not wishing to lead away from an ace, started with a low diamond. Schmidt was initially distraught to be playing in a 4-0 fit, but did not give up hope. He realized that he needed the suits to split favorably.
He won the first trick with his diamond king and led the spade king. West took that and returned a spade. South won with his jack, played a spade to the queen and took two more diamond winners. Then he played a club. West won and led back a club.
Now East was left with all five of his trumps. He ruffed the third round of clubs and led a low heart. Declarer took that and exited with a trump. Schmidt had to take one more heart trick for eight in all: two spades, two hearts, three diamonds and one club.
Fun — despite missing four game contracts that would have made!
