I receive instructive deals from two people, Steve Conrad and Danny Kleinman, on a fairly regular basis. This week, I will describe some of Kleinman’s deals. Like all expert players, he has his own opinions about the game, with a particular dislike of all things Blackwood. He writes for The Bridge World magazine and plays regularly in his hometown of Los Angeles.
In today’s deal, how should South plan the play in six diamonds after West leads a heart?
In the auction, over one diamond, North, in his partnership methods, could not make an inverted minor-suit raise (two diamonds indicating at least game-invitational strength) or a splinter bid (three hearts promising a singleton or void in that suit), so he improvised with two clubs. South might have rebid two no-trump, but chose three clubs. Then North bid what he hoped his partner could make.
Initially, South thought that he needed West to hold the diamond king and East the spade king. Then he could have collected two spades, one heart, six diamonds and three clubs. However, there was an extra chance that cost nothing to try.
South took the first trick and played a trump, West’s king appearing immediately. Declarer won with dummy’s ace, cashed the diamond queen, played a club to his queen, ruffed a heart, crossed again with a club, ruffed the last heart and cashed the club king.
Finally, South played the spade ace and a spade to his queen. Bad news — West won the queen with the king. Good news — West held only two hearts and one club left, so had to concede a ruff-and-sluff.
