Werner Heisenberg, the German scientist who (luckily for the Allies) failed to build an atom bomb in World War II, said, “An expert is someone who knows some of the worst mistakes that can be made in his subject and how to avoid them.”
At the bridge table, you are obviously better off partnering an expert than a less experienced player. Similarly, you would think it would be beneficial to oppose rookies rather than experts. However, sometimes it is easier to know what is going on against an expert; his play is reliable.
In today’s deal, though, you need to trust your partner. It was sent to me by Danny Kleinman.
How should the defense go against four hearts after West leads the diamond ace?
The bidding had its moments. Some Easts these days would have made a three-club weak jump overcall despite the adverse vulnerability. Many Wests would have jumped to five diamonds, a contract that could have been made by taking two club finesses.
When North doubled four diamonds, South sensibly removed to four hearts, “ignoring” his three-card spade support.
After the diamond ace, West shifted to his singleton spade. Declarer won on the board and played a trump to her king. West won that and shifted to the club queen. Now declarer did well by playing low from the board! But East was confident that West had started with a singleton spade; otherwise, why lead that suit at trick two?
East overtook with the club ace and gave his partner a spade ruff to defeat the contract.