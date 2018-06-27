Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert cartoon, said, “Every skill you acquire doubles your odds of success.”
In bridge, it is all well and good to know the more common odds, but you still have to take each deal on its merits and recognize those in which the mathematics are effectively irrelevant.
In this example, how should South play in three no-trump after West leads a fourth-highest club five, East puts up the queen, and declarer wins with his king?
The auction was the most common. But which is the greater, the number of possible auctions or the number of different deals?
Declarer has seven top tricks: three spades, one heart, two diamonds and one club (trick one). So, South needs only two more tricks from the diamonds — he can afford to lose one diamond trick as long as the opponents do not then run the clubs.
From trick one, declarer knows that West has the club ace. East, playing third hand high, would have won with the ace if he could have. South must fight to keep East off the lead. The “nine never” odds in the diamond suit are immaterial. Declarer must play a diamond to the king, then lead a diamond to his jack. Here, the finesse wins, and South pockets an overtrick. But even if the finesse loses, with West on lead, the contract would still be safe.
Always try to find a guaranteed line of play. When you can, do not worry about the sums!
The total of possible auctions is a 48-digit number. The number of deals is only a 29-digit number. It isn’t even close.
