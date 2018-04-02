Alvin Toffler, who wrote about technology and its impact on the world, said,
“You can use all the quantitative data you can get, but you still have to distrust it
and use your own intelligence and judgment.”
Not at the bridge table — assuming you trust your partner to transmit accurate
data with his bids and plays.
In today’s deal, South is in four spades. What should happen after West leads
the club two?
When North makes a takeout double, South should be aware that his partner will
believe he has 6 or 7 points. Here, with a trick more, he must jump to four spades.
Andy Robson, an English bridge expert, wrote an article many years ago pointing
out that if someone who has opened with a pre-empt leads a different suit, it is a
singleton. (Also, he recommended that if the pre-emptor leads his own suit, you can
expect he has a singleton in your trump suit. This will be right unless his hand is 7-
2-2-2.)
So, East should take the first trick and give his partner a club ruff. But at
the same time, he must send a snippet of data: where his reentry lies. Here, with the
heart king, East must return the club nine, his highest remaining club signaling for
the higher-ranking of the other two side suits. (With the diamond ace, he would have
led the club three at trick two.)
Then West must have trust in his partner and lead a low heart at trick three,
so that he can receive a second ruff to defeat the contract.