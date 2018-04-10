Benjamin Disraeli, a British prime minister in the 19th century, said, “As a general rule the most successful man in life is the man who has the best information.”
At the bridge table, the most successful player is the one who not only has the best information but also puts it to best use. For example, in today’s deal, how should South plan the play in four spades after West leads the heart jack?
South had a minimum two-club opening, with only eight winners, not the textbook nine. Thus when North showed some values with his three-spade raise, South signed off in game. (South might have bid three no-trump over three spades, but North probably would have corrected to four spades.)
East took the first trick with his heart king and shifted to the club two, his lowest card guaranteeing at least one honor in the suit. South put in the nine, but West won with his 10 and continued with the club king.
Declarer took that and ran his trumps, but West retained two hearts, and South lost one heart, one diamond and two clubs.
When West led the heart jack, every declarer had the information that West had started with the jack and 10. But only an expert would have thought to throw his queen away under East’s king.
Then, after the club shift, South could have taken the first or second club, drawn trumps and played a heart to dummy’s nine.
Declarer would have claimed these 10 tricks: six spades, two hearts, one diamond and one club.
