DEAR HELOISE: I’ve been doing spring-cleaning, and to my surprise, this has had a positive impact on my life. While talking to a friend, she had suggested that I check out the ancient art of feng shui.
Turns out that clutter in my house can affect every part of my life, so it’s important to declutter and clean my house all year long instead of just “spring-cleaning.”
Don’t clutter your mind with unnecessary stuff in your living quarters, and yes, that includes your whole house. Besides, it just makes me feel good to walk into a nice environment! — Ella Mae A., Pine Springs, Texas
Readers, briefly stated, feng shui is a Chinese method of adding harmony and balance to your surroundings, with the goal of peace and comfort.
There’s a lot to know about feng shui, and if you are interested, you might pick up a book on the subject, or search the internet.
As for me, less clutter always brings peace and comfort! Thanks for your letter. — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: When I send a condolence note, I include a picture of the deceased for the family. Many people have told me that they appreciate receiving another opportunity to see their loved one, especially if it’s from a time or event for which they didn’t have pictures.
This worked for a friend whose teenage daughter died unexpectedly. I made copies of every picture I had with her daughter in it, and my friend was grateful. — Kathleen R., Orange, California
So thoughtful, Kathleen. What else is good for someone grieving a death?
Experts say listen to the bereaved talk about the person, and run errands for the family (ask specifically what they want or need).
Perhaps the best things you can do? Be there, and say, “I’m sorry.” — Heloise
DEAR READERS: On cosmetics labels, look for a new coding system that will tell you how long the product is good for. It’s an image of a jar with the lid off.
On the jar will be a code — “24m,” for example.
This means the product should remain fresh and in good condition for 24 months from the date when the seal is broken. — Heloise
