DEAR READERS: Are you planning a kitchen remodel? Do you want some new countertops? Here’s a question for you: Do you know the difference between granite and marble? Here’s a quick reference:
Granite has a dotted appearance from all the stones in it, like quartz, feldspar and mica. Marble has a more solid look, but with swirls in it, from sand and iron oxides.
Both surfaces are strong, but granite is slightly more so. Untreated, both surfaces can absorb spills and leave staining. Both surfaces must be “sealed” to protect them from stains, acidic foods and heat — marble twice a year, and granite once every year or two.
Granite typically is preferred by builders to use for kitchen countertops because it can hold up against heat better than marble, and the counters in the kitchen typically get more use than the counters in the bathroom. Marble is a good choice for the bath.
The cost of each surface is comparable.
Interestingly, the Taj Mahal in India is made of white marble! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: Practical reason for the layout of a grocery store: The refrigeration units are in the back for eggs, milk, meat, produce, etc., because supplies are delivered to the back of the store. Note that when walking from the front to the back, the store gets colder. — Bill D., via email
DEAR HELOISE: A baby monitor is good for an adult confined to bed due to illness, but two monitors is better. The person in bed can hear what is going on in the kitchen or family room; then she or he is not so isolated. — Glenda D. in Houston
DEAR HELOISE: To keep steel wool pads from rusting, if the pad is used lightly, I rinse it and place it in a small glass or plastic jar, with a lid, under the sink.
This keeps it always handy and prevents wasting foil or plastic wrap. It’s a good way to recycle both the scrubber and the jar. Also, I cut steel-wool pads in half. This is less expensive than buying small ones. — Jo Anne R., via email
DEAR HELOISE: I wash all my clothes, other than underwear and clothes with stains, inside out. The clothes fade less, and the dirt and skin cells are more thoroughly removed. Thank you. — Mary H., Arlington, Virginia
DEAR HELOISE: I use hook-and-loop tape to attach my smoke detectors to the ceiling. I now don’t procrastinate at the recommended battery change. — Charlie D., Reedsville, Pennsylvania
