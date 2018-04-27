DEAR HELOISE: I’d like to propose using a new word, the verb “porching” (from the noun “porch”), meaning “The action of sitting down for a friendly visit with somebody on your or their porch.”
What do you think? Try it for a while to get the feel of it. I did. — M.D.A., via email
I love it! A great way to get to know the neighbors and keep an eye on the goings-on on your block! — Heloise
DEAR HELOISE: My kids and I always have fun cleaning the house on Saturday mornings. As soon as we are done, we go to the library, movies, swimming or bowling.
We have two rules:
1) My middle daughter makes the cleaning schedule. Each child has one chore per month, and then they rotate chores. She’s better at keeping everybody on their toes than I am.
2) If any child wants to visit a friend, or if they want a friend to come over, our house has to be clean. The one who wants to visit or receive visitors has to do most of the cleaning!
— Theresa N., Colorado Springs, Colorado
DEAR HELOISE: Here’s my method for washing the car:
- I get a bucket, add car wash liquid and place it on the side of the driveway when it’s pouring rain.
- I back the car out of the garage.
- I use a towel, dipped into the liquid, and I wipe down the car.
- I rinse.
- I pull the car back into the garage, and, using a chamois cloth, dry off the roof first, then the rest of the car and the windows. — J. Lynch, The Villages, Florida
