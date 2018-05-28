Who gets to be an American? A hot-button issue in 2018, that question has been part of the national debate since the early days of the republic. Directed by Ric Burns and Li-Shin Yu, the two-hour documentary “The Chinese Exclusion Act” on “American Experience” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) examines a dark chapter in American history too long overlooked.
“Act” begins with a still photograph of the Statue of Liberty being assembled in lower Manhattan. Its construction would announce one of the great waves of immigration in American history. It would also coincide with the 1882 signing of the Chinese Exclusion Act. This would be the only federal law singling out a race and nationality for such discrimination. It would make it illegal for Chinese laborers to enter the United States, and forbid Chinese nationals from ever becoming citizens of the United States.
Like many documentaries concerning the 19th century, “Act” consists largely of period photographs, animated by the pan-and-scan style made famous by Burns and his documentarian brother, Ken. We also hear from a wealth of historians and authors. What “Act” lacks in visual dynamics, it more than makes up for in information, much of it both unsettling and eerily familiar.
- History and Viceland join forces to present the six-part documentary “Hunting ISIS” (9 p.m. History and 9 p.m. June 3, Viceland, TV-MA). This project follows volunteers from several Western countries and various backgrounds, who each have differing motivations for their mission to fight ISIS in Syria and elsewhere.
- Lindsay launches her bid for Congress as the Bluths reunite on the fifth season of “Arrested Development,” now streaming on Netflix.
- Josh Gates leads a team, including noted archaeologist Dr. Richard Hansen, to find the lost city of El Mirador deep in the Guatemalan rainforest on the premiere of “Expedition Unknown” (9 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG).
- “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) examines efforts to crack down on the MS-13 gang linked to some 25 murders on New York’s Long Island. Anti-gang measures have also resulted in many immigrants being falsely accused of gang membership and arrested with little cause. Fear of the MS-13 gang has been crudely exploited for political purposes at the highest levels.
Other highlights
- NBC’s summer staple, “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., TV-PG) enters its 13th season.
- Jamie Foxx hosts “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG), now entering its second season.
- Helping the FBI track a hacker on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
- Andy Cohen hosts “Love Connection” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Baz clings to life after the shooting in the season three premiere of “Animal Kingdom” (8 p.m., TNT, TV-MA).
- Rocky Carroll narrates on “48 Hours: NCIS” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Produced by Jennifer Lopez, “World of Dance” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) enters its second season.
- Inner torment looms large on “Legion” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”) and Michael Nyqvist (“The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”) star in the new crime drama “100 Code” (9 p.m., WGN, TV-MA).
Series notes
McGee’s youthful indiscretion goes viral on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... New villains emerge on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... Sue asserts herself on “The Middle” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
On two episodes of “blackish” (ABC, r, TV-PG), family game night gets rowdy (8 p.m.), Rashida Jones and Raven-Symone guest-star (8:30 p.m.) ... A new escape presents itself on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14).
On two episodes of “Splitting Up Together” (ABC, r, TV-PG), a daughter’s dissent (9 p.m.), dancing around the issues (9:30 p.m.).
