We critics are never satisfied. Give us what we want, and we complain. Some days ago, I complained that the second season premiere of “I’m Dying Up Here” was too frantic and filled with rapid-fire scenes that piled on sensation to disguise the lack of actual conversation and human interaction.
I’m not saying I was wrong. I’m just admitting that sometimes too much conversation and thoughtful human interaction can be a bad thing, too. I’m talking, of course, about “The Americans” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
This is a very good show. And it’s down to its final four episodes. So why do I still feel like watching “The Americans” has become more of a chore than a joy?
Almost all of the scenes in “The Americans” consist of two people talking about serious matters. Family stuff, secret KGB matters or FBI strategy. With so many dour conversations unfolding, things tend to move at a glacial pace. Until they don’t.
Not to give too much away, but tonight’s episode, “Harvest,” contains a chase scene, a shootout and some gruesome doings involving an ax that I’d rather not talk about. Then it’s back to serious conversations on dark streets and dimly lit rooms.
The only scene that takes place in full daylight concerns one of Elizabeth’s many alter egos, where she plays a caretaker for an artist who happens to be bedridden and suffering from excruciating pain.
Maybe one of the reasons “The Americans” is so serious is because, deep down, it’s completely ridiculous. The thriller “24” taught us that every White House meltdown and national security crisis is really a family battle.
But the secrets in Philip (Matthew Rhys) and Elizabeth’s (Keri Russell) fake family defy description. And has Elizabeth always been this glum? I guess if I had to change my hairstyle between murders on a regular basis, I’d be grumpy too. But she’s nearly catatonic now.
Not to give too much away, but Stan (Noah Emmerich), the crack FBI agent and goofy neighbor, has finally gotten wind of something amiss with the travel agents next door.
Congratulations, Stan! It’s only taken you 72 episodes.
Cult choice
Real aliens mistake has-been actors (Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver and Alan Rickman) from a canceled science-fiction series for space heroes in the 1999 comedy “Galaxy Quest” (9:30 p.m., IFC), a gentle media parody that works on nearly every level.
