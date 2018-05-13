This week, television shifts to royal wedding overdrive. Or is that overkill? PBS hopes it can lure viewers with five hours of “Royal Wedding Watch” (9 p.m., TV-PG), a five-part series airing Monday through Friday covering the buildup to Saturday’s big wedding of “Suits” star Meghan Markle to Prince Harry, the younger son of Charles, the Prince of Wales.
Former “Today” star Meredith Vieira and British television presenter Matt Baker will host and oversee 300 solid minutes of breathless anticipation. Look for strenuously insipid conversation about cakes and flowers, dresses and secrecy, invitations and snubs, chatter about the bride’s past and family.
PBS is hardly alone, and “Royal Wedding Watch” isn’t the first of its kind. Lifetime was quick to churn out “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” (7 p.m.) and recycles that TV movie tonight. Fox has already aired its wedding special, and ABC, CBS and NBC have scheduled their own coverage.
- You’d think the Hallmark Channel would use this week to air any number of its romance movies about royal weddings. Tonight, it’s programming as usual, including repeats of “Last Man Standing” (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., TV-PG).
Last year, ABC canceled the series. Some, including its star Tim Allen, argued that the show’s “conservative” bent was to blame. ABC countered that the series had become too expensive. Experts also argued that because “Last Man Standing” was produced by 20th Century Fox television and not ABC/Disney, it gave ABC less incentive to renew the series.
Now there are hints that “Last Man Standing” may return not at ABC, but at Fox, owned by the same company that produces the show.
Season finales
- Murder concentrates the mind on “Lucifer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Folks ponder what’s important after an armed robber strikes on “Superior Donuts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Conrad needs help to stop Lane on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Live semifinals unfold on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Six perform on “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A struggle to survive on “The Terror” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- Revolutionary War re-enactments can be murder on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Keri Russell treks across the Canary Islands on “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Craig loosens the leash on the refugees on “The Crossing” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” (9:20 p.m., AMC, TV-14) discusses our fear (and love) of monsters.
Series notes
On two episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS, r, TV-PG), career advice (7 p.m.), dating woes (8:30 p.m.) ... Reign targets Ruby on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Blind dates on “Man With a Plan” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Flu season on “iZombie” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.