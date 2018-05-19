Networks strike a musical note as “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) airs its final performances on its first season on ABC. Also, NBC will be airing the Billboard Music Awards (7 p.m.) for the first time. Kelly Clarkson, the first winner for “Idol” when it aired on Fox, will host the event.
Network switching and swapping appears to be the theme of the month. Just as ABC picked up Fox’s cast-off, “Idol,” Fox has announced that it will relaunch “Last Man Standing” a year after ABC canceled the series.
Jake and Amy tie the knot on what was supposed to have been the series ender for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14). But the series will go on to live again on NBC.
These are hardly the first series dropped by one network and picked up by another. “JAG” was developed by NBC but later dropped and then picked up by CBS. It inspired “NCIS,” arguably the most popular prime-time drama of this century. The classic comedy “Taxi” aired four seasons on ABC and a fifth on NBC from 1978-83.
Two CBS dramas wrap up their seasons in true cliffhanger fashion. Sam (LL Cool J) takes a bullet during a firefight with the cartel on a two-hour helping of “NCIS: Los Angeles” (7 p.m., TV-14). Meanwhile, on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., TV-14) the fourth season concludes with the threat of a nuclear missile exchange.
- Four wives adjust to their husbands’ gender change in the new reality series “Lost in Transition” (9 p.m., TLC, TV-14).
- “Carriers at War” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) is a four-part series documenting life aboard the U.S. Navy’s supercarriers. Episode one features the nuclear-powered USS George H.W. Bush and its spring 2017 deployment in the Arabian Gulf.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS, r): questions about Google’s dominance of internet search; inside the Theranos corporate scandal; allegations against a celebrity chef.
- Dire news about Mr. March rattles the family on the conclusion of the 2018 adaptation of “Little Women” on “Masterpiece” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG).
- Intrigue in Moscow on “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- Eddy continues to grieve on “Vida” (7:30 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m., CNN, TV-PG) visits Armenia.
- Strange doings at the Stadium on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- It’s a Shogun world on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Axe looks for money from a sketchy source on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- Brett Dalton guest-stars on “Deception” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Young Paul is delivered but never quite escapes the experience of his captivity on the second-to-last episode of “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- Edgar and Ernie take a not-so-sure bet on “I’m Dying Up Here” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Series notes
Bart sees dead people on the season finale of “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... A comatose Peter has a religious experience on the season finale of “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... The Belchers cater a wedding on the season finale of “Bob’s Burgers” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
