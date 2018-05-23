Nothing says summer silly season like the candid camera reality show. “Terrence Howard’s Fright Club” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) offers up both genres with a horror twist.
A gaggle of Howard’s self-proclaimed “biggest fans” are invited to his New Orleans home to spend time with the “Empire” star. Little do they know that he has rigged the place with cameras and arranged a series of cardiac-inducing visitations from actors portraying sickos and ghouls.
But the real “stars” are the unsuspecting fans and their less-than rehearsed reactions. Will any have the common sense to get out of the darned house? Even Terrence Howard’s house?
- While Fox offers celebrity horror spoofs, ABC serves up morbid nostalgia. “The Last Days of Michael Jackson” (7 p.m., TV-PG) recalls the sudden 2009 death of the pop star, his declining health and over-reliance on dubiously prescribed medications. “Days” offers never-before screened interviews with the singer and his sister Janet about their musical careers and their humble origins in Gary, Indiana.
We also hear from assistants and members of his extended entourage about his clearly declining condition and from the police and first responders who were shocked to see an unresponsive star surrounded by the medical equipment and paraphernalia that may have contributed to his demise.
- NBC presents its fourth annual “Red Nose Day” (9 p.m.) celebrity fundraiser for children’s charities. Comedian Chris Hardwick hosts the live event from Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. Participants include dozens of Hollywood stars, the cast of “This Is Us” and a presentation of “Red Nose Day Actually,” reuniting cast members from the 2003 holiday comedy “Love Actually.”
In addition, participants on “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) and “Hollywood Game Night” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) will raise money for the “Red Nose” cause.
- The season’s best talents compete to earn their own showcase at a musical landmark as “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) concludes. Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host.
Other highlights
- Ben and Decker succumb to the mermaid’s song on the season finale of “Siren” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- A long-in-the-tooth Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) comes out of retirement to train Apollo Creed’s son (Michael B. Jordan) in the 2015 boxing drama “Creed” (8 p.m., Paramount, TV-14).
- Hondo and Jessica’s affair is no longer secret on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14)
- Cameras capture perfect strangers facing dilemmas on “What Would You Do?” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Series notes
Penny hosts Bill Gates on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Picking up the pieces on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Loose lips and tight finances on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Bonnie’s sacrifice leaves her craving cable on “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A mild-mannered high school principal wrestles with a secret identity on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... Tight quarters on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).