Are “celebrity editions” the kiss of death for reality franchises? Tonight’s “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition” (7 p.m., CBS), starring gymnast Gabby Douglas, tries so hard to be touching that it’s frequently ridiculous. When not downright ghastly.
As reality fare goes, “Undercover Boss” was not a bad show. The premise that some company president would mingle with employees and learn about them and his or her business had a natural appeal.
The show turned unfamiliar CEOs and their workers into reality TV stars. At least for an episode. CBS thought so highly of “Undercover Boss” that it debuted just after the Super Bowl in 2010.
The notion of a powerful person, a king, wizard or mystical creature disguised as just plain folk is a common theme in fables, stories, movies and television.
Throwing celebrities into the mix messes everything up. For starters, they have familiar faces. Three-time gold medal-winner Douglas has graced the covers of magazines, been featured on hundreds of hours of TV coverage and even inspired a Lifetime movie.
So here, she uses complicated prosthetics to disguise herself as a gray-haired, middle-aged woman with a vague interest in starting a gymnastics center. She scours YouTube for promising athletes and goes about visiting them.
Not to give too much away, but this all culminates in a heart-tugging “reveal” with Douglas bestowing blessings and cash prizes.
- A high school graduation party unfolds over 10 episodes in the new comedy “All Night,” now streaming on Hulu.
- Netflix begins streaming the third season of “Bill Nye Saves the World.”
Season finales
- Alexis’ scheme falls apart on “Dynasty” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- A recent prison release may be linked to a series of shootings on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Other highlights
- The network that brought you “I Wanna Marry Harry” anticipates a royal wedding with “Meghan Markle: An American Princess” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG).
- The third season of “BattleBots” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG) premieres and moves to the Science Channel next Friday.
- The comedy special “Kevin Smith: Silent But Deadly” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA) was taped right before the director and comic book buff suffered a serious heart attack backstage after the show.
Series notes
Jane enlists a face from her past on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A curse must be lifted on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A hostage crisis becomes a job for a SEAL team on “Hawaii Five-0” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... A two-hour “Dateline” (8 p.m., NBC) ... Daisy faces challenges on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A life-saving road trip on “Life Sentence” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
