Give HBO credit for airing difficult documentaries. Few subjects inspire pity and fear like mental illness in a family member. “A Dangerous Son” (7 p.m., TV-14) follows three families struggling to care for children and adult children with severe psychiatric disorders that make them a danger to themselves and to others.
The severity of their problems often puts these families outside the range of social services, causing financial hardship to parents already emotionally drained and socially isolated.
- The “Independent Lens” documentary “No Man’s Land” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-14) recalls the 2016 standoff at Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge between well-armed militants and federal authorities.
Filmmaker David Byars gained access to the insurgency as it was unfolding and also chronicled the fear of local residents who found themselves under siege.
Reflecting many sides of the actual event as well as the media circus it attracted, “Land” shows how quickly a personal protest about grazing rights and federal intrusion became a kind of catch basin for heavily armed anti-government extremists of every stripe, many of whom seemed ready for revolution, or at least its reality TV/cable news equivalent.
- The Smithsonian has been called the nation’s “attic.” “Smithsonian Time Capsule: 1968” (7 p.m., Smithsonian) visits the institute’s vaults to look at representative artifacts from a tumultuous time 50 years in our past.
A veteran of the Tet Offensive examines the uniform he wore during the fighting that redefined America’s relationship with a misunderstood war. Objects and their former owners bear witness to the assassinations of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. Artist Roy Lichtenstein recalls a cover he illustrated for a Time magazine issue devoted to “The Gun in America,” a subject as timely today as then. Gold medalist Tommie Smith remembers the atmosphere of the Mexico City Summer Olympics, and astronaut Jim Lovell remembers the mission of Apollo 8 that beamed back a Christmas message while orbiting the moon, a celestial television event topped only by the lunar landing of Apollo 11 some eight months later.
- Streaming today on Acorn, “Keeping Faith” follows a Welsh mother and lawyer as she searches for her vanished husband. This tale of a reluctant detective has been compared to “Broadchurch” by critics in England and Wales.
Other highlights
- The top 10 perform live on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- A possible suspect may be up a blind alley on “Lucifer” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Athletes compete on “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A woman suffering from mysterious symptoms baffles the doctors on “The Resident” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- An officer’s death sparks widespread panic on “The Terror” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- Watson and her half-sister react to their father’s passing on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- Joseph Gordon-Levitt treks through Kenya on the fourth season premiere of “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Jude’s past resurfaces on “The Crossing” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Filmmakers and writers ponder what travelers might find in outer space on “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” (9:05 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
Series notes
Kevin’s old band reunites on the season finale of “Kevin Can Wait” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Kara tackles three foes at once on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Modern advertising on “Man With a Plan” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
A chance to study abroad on “Superior Donuts” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Liv noshes on the noodle of a defective detective on “iZombie” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... A formula for social success on “The Big Bang Theory” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).