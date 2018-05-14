Will we ever get out of the 1990s? It’s understandable why programmers recycle shows and celebrities from a quarter-century back. They appeal to the youngish viewers who were just kids when the Ford Taurus was still a design sensation, Bill Clinton was a fresh new face and “Smells Like Teen Spirit” and “Mortal Kombat” were newly released.
We’ll just have to live with all this ’90s nostalgia until a yearning for the early aughts kicks in. As critics, we simply get to carp at what they choose to recycle. Just why did Netflix go with “Fuller House” when a reboot of “Daria” was just what we needed?
Things get odd when 1990s relics try to remain relevant. Much of the chatter about the “Roseanne” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) revival stems from the title character’s allegiance to the current president, himself a pop culture artifact from the zircon-plated 1980s.
Among the more regrettable tabloid sensations of the 1990s was the marriage of “Roseanne” star Roseanne Barr and comedian Tom Arnold.
Arnold can be seen tonight on the two-hour season finale of “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14). Facing trumped-up charges, Pride (Scott Bakula, from the early ’90s series “Quantum Leap”) assembles a renegade posse of colleagues, including recurring character Elvis Bertrand, portrayed by Arnold.
- Tonight’s other finales include the series departure for “New Girl” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14), featuring an hour of clips and reminiscences.
The fourth season finale of “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) finds Dre alone in a “dream house” that seems terribly empty.
Opening night for the big drama brings closing night for “Rise” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14). A case of conjoined twins has Dr. Rhodes beside himself on the third season finale of “Chicago Med” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14). Dick Wolfe’s “Law & Order: SVU” and all the “Chicago” series will be returning to NBC’s schedule.
Other highlights
- “Civilizations” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) recalls the clash of cultures that would produce the Renaissance.
- The results of the semifinals are made known on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
- Amid family crises, Brick overcompensates with lawn chairs on “The Middle” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- New neighbors bring fresh problems on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- The archaeology-based series “Unearthed” (8 p.m., Science) returns for a third season.
- Sandra’s zeal lands her in jeopardy on “For the People” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A delusion produces calamity on “Legion” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
Gibbs sees an old face at a funeral on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... The clip show edition of “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Ralph’s death makes Barry second-guess on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Milo’s birthday party gets complicated on “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
