Don’t go looking for “Quantico” anymore. Only a few weeks into its third season, the spy thriller was abruptly yanked by ABC. Look for the summer season “news” distraction “What Would You Do?” (9 p.m.) to air in its place.
While every canceled series fails for unique reasons, certain trends have emerged. This year has seen network viewers cool to thrillers set in the spy game as well as shows featuring political intrigue and deep web skullduggery. Along with “Quantico,” ABC has canceled the alien-invasion-from-the-future conspiracy thriller “The Crossing.”
This season saw three new hourlong dramas covering the shadow world of special ops and undeclared wars. Of the three, only “SEAL Team” on CBS has survived. The CW’s “Valor” and NBC’s “The Brave” never found an audience. “SEAL Team” had the benefit of a CBS audience receptive to hyper-violent procedurals. But not even CBS viewers could put up with “Wisdom of the Crowd,” a show about crime-solving through crowd-sourcing that quickly vanished from the schedule.
There will be fewer shows set in a scandal-plagued White House next season. “Scandal” is gone and so is “Designated Survivor.” Curiously, “Madam Secretary,” a series that seemed to be based on a former secretary of state and reflect a bygone political era, has been renewed.
Series set in the TV business are always a hard sell. Not even Kyra Sedgwick could save “Ten Days in the Valley,” a missing person drama revolving around a TV writer/producer. And Tina Fey’s “30 Rock” touch was not enough to save the network newsmagazine comedy “Great News” on NBC.
- BBC America looks forward to Saturday’s big wedding by looking back at the last time a couple tied the Windsor knot. “Kate: Making of a Modern Queen” (7 p.m., TV-PG) makes way for “The Royal Wedding 2011: Prince William and Catherine Middleton” (8 p.m., TV-PG) before returning to the regularly scheduled “Thursday Night Darts: Premier League 2018” (9 p.m.).
Season finales
- Jeremiah offers his warning on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Heartaches and stethoscopes on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- On two helpings of “Life in Pieces” (CBS, TV-PG), big news (8 p.m.), a surprise party (8:30 p.m.).
- A skyscraper fire tests everyone’s resolve on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Oliver and Diaz duke it out on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- A hateful group pulls a hoax as a diversion on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Other highlights
- Dale seeks to calm a mermaid ruckus on “Siren” (8 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Series notes
Sheldon faces his critics on “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Ellen’s Game of Games” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... An ecumenical moment on “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).