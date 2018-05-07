Want proof that there are simply too many new series, channels and streaming services to follow? The series “Grace vs. Abrams” (9 p.m., A&E, TV-14), featuring Dan Abrams and Nancy Grace arguing about old cases and cable news obsessions, is airing its season finale tonight. To be completely honest, I don’t remember its season premiere. That would not have happened when there were only 200 channels!
In other season finales, Riggs and Murtaugh find their personal dynamic changed by Murtaugh’s increased responsibilities on “Lethal Weapon” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
Also wrapping up its second season, “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) and crew try to present new evidence in a murder trial, even after a verdict has been reached.
- It’s not every day that a sci-fi series and an art miniseries share a subject. Much like last week’s installment of “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction,” tonight’s “Civilizations” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) dwells on the subject of first contact.
Just as music was the shared “language” in “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” art has served as a bridge when cultures, once separated by vast oceans, met for the first time. The opening of Japan to trade in the mid-19th century exposed Europeans to drawings, paintings and woodcuts that impacted Western art well into the 20th.
Not every story has been so uplifting. When the Spanish conquistadors encountered Aztec and Incan art in the early 16th century, their appreciation extended to melting it down for its gold and silver.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the U.K. series “Ackley Bridge,” about immigration and assimilation in a Yorkshire town.
Other highlights
- A path back home emerges on “The 100” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- Gordy helps out on “Rise” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Pride has a high-powered enemy on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A simple flu becomes life-threatening on “Chicago Med” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Animal smuggling can be murder on “For the People” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS) examines how Myanmar, once considered a human rights success story, has descended into religious civil war and genocide.
- Division Three descends into madness on “Legion” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
An old case makes the gang targets on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... The numbers dwindle on “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Dan loses a crucial gig on “Roseanne” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Katee Sackhoff guest-stars on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Sue and Brick scheme to give Frankie the royal treatment on “The Middle” (7:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... A visit from a long-lost relative on an hourlong “New Girl” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Separate spaces on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Martin gets what he wants, but complains anyway on “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
