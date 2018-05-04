Old enough to be institutionalized, rock honors its own at the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony (7 p.m., HBO). It’s the 33rd such ceremony, and it honors some acts that were relatively young when the Hall of Fame was founded, including Bon Jovi, Dire Straits and The Cars.
Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe get posthumous inductions. Long eligible but only now inducted, The Moody Blues appear and perform.
The ceremonies begin on a somber note, with performances in tribute to the recently deceased Tom Petty and Chris Cornell.
- The Rock Hall’s 33 years of tradition don’t hold a candle to the Kentucky Derby (4:34 p.m., NBC), now in its 144th year. NBC and NBCSN will air five full hours of breathless anticipation for a race that lasts a couple minutes. But you do get to look at pretty scenery, outfits and all the hats!
Derby Day (11 a.m.) begins on NBCSN, with NBC joining the fun at 1:30 p.m. NBC and NBCSN will feature nearly 30 hours of Triple Crown coverage this spring.
Other highlights
- The Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals meet in Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference semifinals (6:15 p.m., NBC).
- An arms dealer’s scheme grows more dangerous on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Walking on eggshells on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
- The Toronto Raptors and Cleveland Cavaliers meet in Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals (7:30 p.m., ABC).
- Donald Glover hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14) and performs as his musical alter ego, Childish Gambino.
Cult choice
After surviving the scaffold, a stranger (Clint Eastwood) seeks revenge in the 1968 Western “Hang ’Em High” (7 p.m., TCM). Inger Stevens (TV’s “The Farmer’s Daughter”) co-stars.
Series notes
“NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... A ham radio looms large on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
