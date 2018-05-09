“The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) wraps up its 11th season in a traditional fashion: a wedding episode. Look for guest stars Kathy Bates, Mark Hamill and the magician Teller to arrive on Sheldon and Amy’s big day.
Meanwhile, “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) concludes with a glance back at a precocious Sheldon getting on his grandmother’s nerves when he fails to respect her privacy or her new beau’s.
Also created by Chuck Lorre, the recovery comedy “Mom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) wraps up its fifth season with Christy (Anna Faris) consumed with fear that she may succumb to old demons.
An hourlong season ender about addiction may not be everybody’s idea of May sweeps fodder, but this has been a season for uncomfortable narratives.
ABC’s “black-ish” has been hurtling toward its May 15 season finale with its main characters, Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) and Dre (Anthony Anderson), arguing and clearly facing marital difficulties.
Some critics have hailed “black-ish” for facing up to the fact that many couples do not live happily ever after. In fact, a recent episode titled “53 Percent” referred to the number of marriages that end up on the rocks.
Of course, what might be good for critics and a sense of realism may not bode well for the life and health of a television comedy. More than 40 years ago, “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” spin-off “Rhoda” debuted to strong ratings and attracted a huge audience when its title character (Valerie Harper) married construction supervisor Joe (David Groh).
Suddenly a show about a sassy New York single girl became a comedy about a married couple. To shake things up, the “Rhoda” writers decided to sabotage their relationship in the third season.
Viewers were enraged. Ratings plummeted, and after stumbling through a fourth season, Rhoda was yanked midway through its fifth.
Other highlights
- Anarchy descends on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Doctors care for one of their own on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- A sudden loss evokes new feelings in Ryn on “Siren” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- The first season of “Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) wraps up with a glance back at the so-called “Billionaire Boys Club” murder mystery.
- Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Boden makes a major career move on a two-hour “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- Pruitt tries to lower Andy’s expectations on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Armed mercenaries head for the hills on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- The team targets a cartel on “Quantico” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Money and motivation don’t always mix on the season finale of “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
A child vanishes during a class trip on “Law & Order: SVU” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A lifesaving scheme on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Diaz takes aim on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
