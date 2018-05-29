Debuting tonight, “Reverie” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) may seem slightly familiar. The fetching Sarah Shahi (“Fairly Legal”) stars as Mara, a leading expert on human behavior. She’s hired by former-agent-turned-corporate-hotshot Charlie (Dennis Haysbert, “24”).
For some reason, Charlie thinks she’s the best person to retrieve people whose minds have become lost in a virtual reality program. To save them from an unending coma, she must enter their particular self-absorbed dream states.
Apparently, the reason that these subjects were lost is that the program does just too good a job of reflecting their desires, or re-creating their most beloved memory.
In this peculiar contrivance, Mara is the designated driver back to grim reality, the buzzkill who takes away the punch bowl when the inner-directed party gets out of hand.
She’s seen early on trying to get students to make eye contact and interact without resorting to their digital devices. But her new subjects have much bigger problems than just staring at their phones.
“Reverie” is a passable summer distraction with some thematic similarities to HBO’s “Westworld.”
- “The Americans” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA) concludes tonight, ending six seasons of deep immersion into the 1980s, Cold War espionage and dozens of alter egos for KGB/travel agents Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Philip Jennings (Matthew Rhys).
It’s been hard to watch without thinking of the lyrics from the old Talking Heads song “Life During Wartime”: “I’ve changed my hairstyle so many times now, I don’t know what I look like.”
Season six has seen the USSR enter the era of Gorbachev, whose reforms don’t sit well with some of the folks at the top of the KGB. A game of three- or even four-dimensional chess, “The Americans” has so many stories to wrap up tonight. There’s intrigue and betrayal within Soviet intelligence and in the FBI, as well as between Philip, Elizabeth and their children, Paige (Holly Taylor) and Henry (Keidrich Sellati).
Not to give too much away, the finale also deals with the long, bizarre bromance between Philip and FBI agent Stan Beeman (Noah Emmerich). Needless to say, (many) words are said and feelings hurt in a (very) long goodbye in a scene as poignant as television can deliver.
As I’ve been writing since 2013, “The Americans” is an excellent series undercut by a glacial pace. With so many loose ends to tie up tonight, there are still far too many prolonged and ponderous moments of silence and at least two unnecessary musical montages.
Still, “The Americans” had a great run. Let’s raise a glass of Stoli to this exemplary series, featuring Russell and Rhys playing multiple parts too long overlooked by those who bestow awards.
Dasvidaniya.
- Netflix begins streaming the fourth season of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.” Or at least the first half of the final season of the series, created by “30 Rock” producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock.
Other highlights
- Amateur chefs arrive on the 15th season premiere of “Masterchef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- Game 2 of the NHL Stanley Cup Finals (7 p.m., NBCSN).
- On two episodes of “Code Black” (CBS, TV-14), doctors phone in a surgery procedure (8 p.m.), a wildfire creates chaos (9 p.m.)
Cult choice
A collie returns to her youthful owner (Roddy McDowall) in the 1943 shaggy dog tale “Lassie Come Home” (7 p.m., TCM), followed by five “Lassie” sequels.
Series notes
Innocents require rescue on “SEAL Team” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) does Dallas ... On two helpings of “The Goldbergs” (ABC, r, TV-PG), football (7 p.m.), Erica’s birthday (7:30 p.m.) ... A new take on Krypton on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
