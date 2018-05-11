Fans of Benedict Cumberbatch should not miss “Patrick Melrose” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA). Perhaps only die-hard Cumberbatch aficionados will enjoy it.
The limited series adaptation of Edward St. Aubyn’s five novels follows the title character through drug addiction and wild episodes as well as flashbacks to his horrific childhood.
The writers of the series make the curious choice of beginning with one of the later books, showing Melrose consumed by heroin as he travels to New York to collect his estranged late father’s ashes and effects.
Melrose is alone for a lot of the time, saddling Cumberbatch with the difficult job of depicting a junkie in cartoonish fashion as he careens from one swanky hotel to the next, passing out at restaurants and trying to score drugs in seedy neighborhoods. It brings out quirky physical humor in an actor already known for his performance as the hyper-twitchy Sherlock Holmes.
Later episodes concern Melrose’s father, David (Hugo Weaving), a dissipated snob who’d rather carp (quotably) about others than actually accomplish anything. He’s kept in posh style and Riviera villas with the money his American wife, Eleanor (Jennifer Jason Leigh), provides.
David’s cruel savagery and his blunt manner provide much of the dark atmosphere and biting dialogue.
Like many books focusing on a damaged character’s interior world, “Melrose” loses something when it departs the printed page. We’re left with a highly stylized effort dominated by a very affected performance.
- Much like soccer, “The Eurovision Song Contest” (2 p.m., Logo) is an obsession that has never really caught on in the United States.
Ross Mathews (“The Tonight Show With Jay Leno”) and Shangela (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”) host the grand finale of a phenomenon that has showcased peculiar acts and made musical stars since 1956. Among the biggest winners was ABBA in 1974.
Other highlights
- The NHL playoffs continue with Game 1 of the Western Conference Final (6 p.m., NBC).
- Deserted by her husband, a woman finds her problems are only beginning in the 2018 shocker “Devious Nanny” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
- Eric’s mother is forced to operate on a gangster on “Ransom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Amy Schumer hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Kacey Musgraves.
Series notes
A night of Prince classics on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Alumni return on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Two hours of “48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.