As much as fans of “Masterpiece” love the 19th century, the period and its attitudes are almost impossible to reflect on television.
Few novels capture the earnest rectitude of mid-19th century Yankee culture better than Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG). Its characters, particularly the headstrong Jo (Maya Hawke), project a yearning for goodness and virtue that can appear stilted if not corny to modern readers and viewers.
The book captures the zeal of the Civil War period and the belief, captured in songs like “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” that soldiers in the Union army, like Jo’s father (Dylan Baker), were engaged in nothing less than a holy war.
Such notions can seem strange to 21st-century readers and viewers marinated in a consumer culture amplified by a century of mass media. So I suppose it’s fitting, if bizarre, that so many shots of the March girls, Jo, Meg (Willa Fitzgerald), Beth (Annes Elwy) and Amy (Kathryn Newton), appear to be inspired by shampoo commercials. There’s just so much hair to keep straight!
The dialogue also departs from the book. People discuss having “fun” for its own sake, a foreign notion in Victorian times. But this is from “Masterpiece” and the folks who turned Queen Victoria into a spunky contemporary teen.
Emily Watson does a credible job as the March matriarch. Only Angela Lansbury, as the cranky and disapproving Aunt March, captures the asperity of the period. But she’s often shown as a figure of comic relief.
- A cable star (Parisa Fitz-Henley) and a royal bachelor (Murray Fraser) fall in love and face the world in the 2018 quickie bio “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
Along similar lines, “Million Dollar American Princesses: Meghan Markle” (8 p.m., Smithsonian) examines her upcoming wedding in light of the long history of remarkable American women marrying into royal families.
Other highlights
- Scheduled on two episodes of “60 Minutes” (CBS): the giants of Silicon Valley; a class action suit bonanza; and new forms of “shock” therapy (6 p.m.). In the second hour, Wim Wenders discusses his documentary about Pope Francis and a report shows how zoos breed animals in captivity (7 p.m.).
- A winner emerges on the season finale of “Genius Junior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-G).
- The top five perform on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A mission to Moscow on “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- Lyn acclimates a little too easily for Emma’s tastes on “Vida” (7:30 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- The end of the Civil War is near on the two-hour season finale of “Timeless” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” (8 p.m., CNN, TV-PG) visits Newfoundland.
- A sudden visit changes everything on “Fear the Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
- Progress may be an illusion on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Axe starts over on “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- A sudden coup scuttles diplomacy on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Gruesome business intrudes on a family celebration on “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- PiperNet’s early success raises eyebrows on the season finale of “Silicon Valley” (9:15 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
- Barry promises to go straight on the season finale of “Barry” (9:45 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
