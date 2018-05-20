Networks wrap up their seasons in full singing and dancing mode and, not to mention, beauty pageants. A winner emerges from a season of “Dancing With the Stars” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) dedicated to athletic competitors. ABC’s first season of “American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) concludes in direct competition with “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG), entering the first of its two-night performance finale.
While the “The Voice” vs. “Idol” story may excite some, it has a curiously old-fashioned feel to it. Both NBC and ABC have stronger series, “This Is Us” and “The Good Doctor,” respectively. And both of those shows wrapped up their seasons weeks ago. A head-to-head match between those two weepy melodramas might have felt more like a May sweeps event.
Speaking of throwbacks, Vanessa and Nick Lachey host Miss USA 2018 (7 p.m., Fox). Nick has been a familiar face since co-starring on the MTV reality series “Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica” way back in 2003. He’s so familiar, he even appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” just last year. Among his better television roles was as host of “The Sing-Off,” a holiday a capella competition that NBC aired from 2009 to 2014. While never as popular as “The Voice” or “America’s Got Talent,” the show helped get NBC into the musical competition business at a time when Fox’s “Idol” dominated the genre.
- Another NBC cast-off, “Who Do You Think You Are?” (8 p.m., TLC, TV-PG) enters its 10th season. Six episodes will feature famous faces who, with the help of Ancestry.com, find out more about their families’ roots and the stories and personalities that link them to interesting, even important, events in American and world history.
Hilary Duff discovers her links to Scottish royalty, while Jean Smart is told that her distant relatives ran a crime ring in colonial Massachusetts and even faced charges of witchcraft.
Look for family stories from Laverne Cox, Megan Mullally and Molly Shannon as well. Season 10 begins with Jon Cryer learning about a great-grandfather who arrived in America as an indentured servant.
- “The Final Year” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14), directed by Greg Barker (“Manhunt: The Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden”), observes efforts to secure a diplomatic legacy for the Obama administration, including a nuclear deal with Iran.
- Acorn begins streaming the acclaimed Australian comedy “Sando,” starring Sacha Horler.
Other highlights
- The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers meet in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final (7:30 p.m., ESPN).
- The men confront the mythical creatures whose sanctuary they have violated on the season finale of “The Terror” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).
- After reading her murdered psychologist’s file on her, Watson mulls a lifestyle adjustment on “Elementary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
- “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) visits Spain .
- “Independent Lens” (9 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) presents “ACORN and the Firestorm,” documenting efforts to discredit and demonize a community organizing group.
- “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction” (9:15 p.m., AMC, TV-14) discusses films set in dystopian futures.
Series notes
James’ identity may be exposed on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Andi proposes a joint business venture on the season finale of “Man With a Plan” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
Major’s move proves surprising on “iZombie” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Christy clicks with a classmate on “Mom” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
