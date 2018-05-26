CNN dedicates Sunday and Monday night to “1968” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m.). History buffs and news junkies will certainly feast on this four-hour event, dividing the tumultuous year into four seasons.
Produced by Tom Hanks, Gary Goetzman and Mark Herzog, the docuseries explores events with a wealth of news footage. At the same time, the reliance on contemporary television journalism does not offer historical context or place events from a half-century ago in comprehensible perspective.
Early on, we stumble across inaccuracies. One expert talks about men facing the prospect of being drafted based on their birthdate. That reflects a draft system that didn’t begin until December 1969. Draftees in 1968 faced a far more capricious selective service process and one that inspired the “lottery” that replaced it.
While “1968” ticks off events, it doesn’t place them in context or explain how the year was similar or different than 2018.
It’s almost impossible to appreciate 1968 without realizing just how young society had become. The slogan “Don’t trust anyone over 30” only made sense when such a large percentage of the population was in their youth. Time Magazine’s Man of the Year in 1967 was the “25 and Under” generation.
Contrast that with our era. One thing is certain, television viewers in 1968 were not obsessing about 1918. It was a youthful, future-obsessed culture, ready to go to the moon, something that was achieved with the lunar orbit of Apollo 8 in December 1968, covered in the series’ “Winter” segment.
Attitudes toward television itself are important to understand when discussing 1968. While protesters in Chicago sought to disrupt the Democratic Convention, they chanted, “The whole world’s watching!” In some ways, they were right. They were quoting (at least unconsciously) the media theorist Marshall McLuhan, who had written that television had turned us all into residents of a “global village.” That village now has thousands of channels and millions of websites, making it difficult to comprehend how powerful television networks could be when there were only a handful.
- “The Fourth Estate” (6:30 p.m., Showtime) takes a documentary look at the efforts of The New York Times to cover a president openly hostile to journalism and the Times in particular.
“Fourth Estate” also examines efforts by the Times and other print papers to adjust to the digital age. Quite a few of the film’s interviews and observations emerge from the paper’s several podcasts.
- Netflix begins streaming the half-hour weekly comedy series “The Break With Michelle Wolf” (TV-MA).
- The Gettys and the Italian kidnappers adjust as the decades pass on a rather anticlimactic season finale of “Trust” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA), a series that began so brilliantly. One can only hope for a spin-off featuring James Fletcher Chace, Brendan Fraser’s remarkable character.
- Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise host the National Memorial Day Concert (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG,), honoring the U.S. armed forces. This year’s themes include a tribute to women in the military and marks the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Khe Sanh.
Other highlights
- NASCAR action at the Coca-Cola 600 (5 p.m., Fox), live from Charlotte, North Carolina.
- Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Vets question an official explanation of a “friendly fire” fatality in Afghanistan; combating rhino poachers in South Africa.
- A shooting sparks a media firestorm on “Instinct” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14). A repeat episode (8 p.m., TV-14) follows.
- Villanelle must furiously improvise on the season finale of “Killing Eve” (7 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
- A mother unravels when her daughter returns from vacation with a mystery man in the 2018 shocker “Fiance Killer” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Emma faces old demons on “Vida” (7:30 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
- A battle of disguises on the two-hour series finale of “Deception” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- A notion of sin takes hold on “Westworld” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).
Series notes
Americans take on the world on “American Ninja Warrior”(7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Wild animals populate “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... National security is threatened on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).
