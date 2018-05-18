Does “Fahrenheit 451” (7 p.m., HBO, TV-14) still matter in a post-print world? Does the title even make sense? While the original Ray Bradbury novel was named after the temperature at which paper ignites, the futuristic firemen of this HBO production have to take on a world of digital downloads and internet connections.
The sight of Guy Montag (Michael B. Jordan) and his superior, Captain Beatty (Michael Shannon), dousing desktop computers and servers with gasoline and setting them ablaze just doesn’t quite seem the same as the literary conflagrations in the 1966 Francois Truffaut adaptation.
As in that film, Montag is bewitched by a literary beauty, Clarisse, a sphinxlike woman of few words. Portrayed here by Sofia Boutella, Clarisse inspires him to resist the system and join the bookish underground.
This version of “Fahrenheit 451” emphasizes the visuals and evokes memories of “Blade Runner” with a shared web experience called “The Nine” that’s projected on glass skyscrapers in dazzling fashion. The film hedges its dystopian bets, blaming a vague civil war for inspiring a crackdown on any books or ideas that disturb collective societal happiness.
This totalitarian vision seems more like political correctness run amok than a traditional dictatorship. Like “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this movie was in production for some time before the election of 2016. But that won’t stop some from projecting current concerns about authoritarianism and anti-intellectualism onto this adaptation.
Other highlights
- “Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” (7 p.m., CBS) recaps the day’s events. Other royal recaps air on BBC America (7 p.m.) and CNN (6 p.m.) as well.
- The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning meet in Game 5 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final (6 p.m., NBC).
- A flashback to Patrick’s upbringing explains much about his addictions on “Patrick Melrose” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
- “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC) recalls the royal wedding.
- Tina Fey hosts the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14), featuring musical guest Nicki Minaj.
Cult choice
Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn star in the 1952 sports comedy romance “Pat and Mike” (9 p.m., TCM).
Series notes
A winner is crowned on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... The top five perform on “American Idol” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Steve Harvey hosts “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
