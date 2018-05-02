Sitcoms have never been about consistency or character development. Time was, folks would simply disappear or end up getting played by another actor, as in the two Darrins from “Bewitched,” a situation lampooned when a second Becky showed up on the old “Roseanne.”
Has that changed in the age of “peak TV”? Since the advent of binging and streaming and DVD box sets, viewers have begun to devour entertainment like books, or at least comic books, studying them as never before and even developing elaborate theories about plot lines and character motivations.
Television has evolved to serve this more demanding audience. Part of the success of NBC’s weepy “This Is Us” is that we get to see the characters as both children and adults. Events from past decades reverberate into the present. The first two seasons of FX’s “Fargo” did the same thing. Part of the letdown of the third was the abandonment of the Solverson family story.
Curiously, the arrival of “Young Sheldon” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) offers creator Chuck Lorre a chance to play some of those same tricks with “The Big Bang Theory” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
In tonight’s episode, Sheldon’s mother (Laurie Metcalf) demands that he invite his brother to his upcoming wedding. Those watching “Sheldon” have a little more insight into their rift.
- TCM celebrates host Robert Osborne’s birthday a year after his death. It repeats “Private Screenings: Robert Osborne” (7 p.m., TV-PG) from 2014, an interview with Alec Baldwin about Osbourne’s life and career.
Other highlights
- Amid chaos, Gordon is distracted on “Gotham” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- A mother and child reunion road trip on “Grey’s Anatomy” (7 p.m. ABC, TV-14).
- A return to deep waters on “Siren” (7 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).
- “Marcia Clark Investigates the First 48” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) recalls the opening hours of the investigation into the 2002 shooting of hip-hop DJ and musician Jam Master Jay.
- Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
- The crew votes for the next captain on “Station 19” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- Hondo’s special project does not go unnoticed on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Royce returns on “Chicago Fire” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- An epidemic may be linked to extremists on “Quantico” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
- Reflections on middle school bring feelings of gratitude on “Atlanta” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
Series notes
The store hosts a town hall on “Superstore” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Cooperation is key to Mary and Jack’s rescue on “Supernatural” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Jack schemes on behalf of the students on “A.P. Bio” (7:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Christy’s sponsor offers a challenge on “Mom” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Jack balks at Will’s choice on “Will & Grace” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... Oliver risks everything (again) on “Arrow” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Tim and Tyler are hopeless at uplift on “Life in Pieces” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Michael prepares for his first date on “Champions” (8:30 p.m., NBC, TV-14).