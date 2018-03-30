Nothing exceeds like excess, particularly when everything and everybody is for sale. That is the moral of the true-life documentary “Operation Odessa” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA). Only the fact that “Odessa” is based on real events keeps it from seeming like some overeager script writer’s fever dream.
Its protagonists step out of the pages of spy novels or movie thrillers. They hail from three underworlds steeped in legend: the Russian mob, the Miami cocaine scene and the Cuban government. Together, these men would waltz into the free-for-all chaos of post-Soviet Moscow and broker the sale of a Russian submarine to a South American drug cartel for a cool $35 million. A must for fans of audacious heist movies.
- As it has since 1973, ABC commemorates Easter weekend with an airing of the four-hour 1956 biblical epic “The Ten Commandments” (6 p.m., TV-G).
The network doesn’t continue a 45-year tradition with a 62-year-old movie out of charity or religious devotion. It’s still a ratings winner. Year after year, “The Ten Commandments” wins the battle for a TV audience, often attracting twice as many viewers as the next-most-watched broadcast offering.
Other seasonal or devotional films include “The Greatest Story Ever Told” (7 p.m., TCM), “Son of God” (7 p.m., Telemundo), “La Rosa de Guadalupe” (7 p.m., Univision) and “Barabbas” (10:30 p.m., TCM).
Other highlights
- Winners of the Final Four will meet in Monday night’s NCAA Men’s National Championship game. Loyola-Chicago takes on Michigan (5 p.m., TBS) and Kansas meets Villanova (7:30 p.m., TBS).
- A wife rues her decision to hire a “Mistress Hunter” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) after her husband and the other woman turn up dead.
- A busy professional event planner is lured back to her hometown in the 2018 romance “Home by Spring” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).
- “Christiane Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World” (9 p.m., CNN) visits Beirut.
Cult choice
Years after playing Moses, Charlton Heston starred in the 1973 dystopian shocker “Soylent Green” (5 p.m., TCM).
Saturday series
Tales from the crypt on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC) ... Comfort food classics on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).
Hackers target brain implants on “NCIS: New Orleans” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Steve Harvey and Adrienne Houghton co-host “Showtime at the Apollo” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).
“48 Hours” (8 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
