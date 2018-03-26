The “new” tenth season of “Roseanne” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) pretty much asks viewers to forget everything that happened in the ninth season. And that’s not hard to do, since it was broadcast in 1996-7.
Not unlike Netflix’s “Full House” reboot, “Roseanne” begins anew when empty-nesters Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) and Dan Conner (John Goodman) must suddenly host daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and her children after she loses her job and home.
D.J. (Michael Fishman) is back from a military tour in Syria, where his wife is still serving. Becky (Lecy Goranson) is back, too. It would be unfair to spill the beans on her big news. But it’s not giving away too much to reveal that it involves a very, very familiar face.
Barr and Goodman have not lost their comic timing, with Dan playing the gruff straight man to Roseanne’s steady onslaught of acerbic barbs. Blue-collar Dan has some problems with Darlene’s son’s penchant for nail polish and other less-than-manly behavior, but he’s still the family’s emotional backstop.
As action resumes, Roseanne and sister Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) are not on speaking terms. They’re still fighting over the results of the 2016 election. This makes “Roseanne” at least the third series (after “Homeland” and “American Horror Story”) to lose its way trying to make sense of reactions to the current president.
Not only do the spats between sisters seem forced, but Roseanne’s sudden embrace of “Make America Great Again” seems out of keeping with her irreverent character, Roseanne Conner.
On the other hand, it makes complete sense when considered with everything we know about Roseanne Barr. This tiff between sisters may detract from the series, but it also draws attention to “Roseanne” and Roseanne.
Barr was a breath of fresh air when her everywoman comedy first appeared in 1988. After more than three decades as a tabloid-obsessed actress-turned-celebrity-turned-reality-star-turned-actress again, it’s hard to buy into her routine as just plain folks.
One of the great things about the “old” “Roseanne” was that it involved viewers in the nuts and bolts of getting by on a blue-collar salary. In this return, we learn nothing about how Dan and Roseanne are earning a living. Are they retired? The set, so wonderfully detailed in the first incarnation, has returned seemingly untouched, as if out of storage, or borrowed from the Smithsonian.
The first “Roseanne” was filled with jokes about being a domestic goddess. Roseanne was sassy and plain-spoken, a feminist without academic pretense or ideological airs. For the record, the director (John Pasquin) and writer (Bruce Rasmussen) of the first “new” episode of “Roseanne” are both men.
- The new divorce comedy “Splitting Up Together” (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) also debuts. A review arrives in tomorrow’s column.
- TV-themed DVDs available today include the British series “Love, Lies & Records,” now streaming on Acorn.
Other highlights
- Hemp oil gets sticky on “Bull” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- Jefferson’s perspective changes on “Black Lightning” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
- The “Independent Lens” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG) documentary “Dolores” profiles labor activist Dolores Huerta.
- Pride goes to South America on “NCIS: New Orleans” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
- A patient in a vegetative state sparks a debate on “Chicago Med” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
- A leaker of classified information goes on trial on “For the People” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
- A board game goes very badly on “Baskets” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).
- The politically tinged “Jim Jeffries Show” (9:30 p.m., Comedy Central) enters its second season.
Cult choice
The 2018 biopic “A Tale of Two Coreys” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) recalls the rise and tragic fall of 1980s teen idols.
Series notes
A dead body raises issues on “NCIS” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “The Voice” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Riggs’ temper flares on “Lethal Weapon” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Nukes inspire strange bedfellows on “The Flash” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).
A modern musical roils the corridors on “Rise” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Bernard’s birthday on “LA to Vegas” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... An Easter crowd on “blackish” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Little Ben goes bad on “The Mick” (8:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
