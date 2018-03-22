Netflix does a lot of things right. Mainly because with more than 700 new series, documentaries and films debuting in 2018 alone, it simply does a lot of things.
If Netflix has a weak link, it’s with original sitcoms. The streaming service tends to allow big names to do what they want, and the results have been less than stellar.
It says something that Netflix’s first serious foray into comedy was the exhumation of “Arrested Development.” The show had a built-in cult audience. “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” also appealed to those who thought its creator, Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), could do no wrong.
“Arrested” star Will Arnett lent a certain loopy genius to the cartoon “BoJack Horseman,” but his recovery comedy “Flaked” offers the very definition of celebrity self-indulgence.
The cast (Ashton Kutcher, Sam Elliott and Debra Winger) of the Netflix Western comedy “The Ranch” is one of the more impressive in the business, but that doesn’t make the show watchable. Would anybody tune into something as brittle and stagey as “Grace and Frankie” if it didn’t star Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterston? And not even Kathy Bates’ presence is reason enough to endure “Disjointed.”
Following “Arrested,” Netflix has doubled down on comedy reboots, bringing us such nostalgia projects as “Fuller House” and “One Day at a Time.”
While technically original, Netflix’s new 13-episode comedy “Alexa & Katie” (TV-Y7) falls into this retro-comedy category. The biggest names associated with the series are behind the camera. It was created by Heather Wordham (“Hannah Montana,” “Reba”) with Matthew Carlson (“Malcolm in the Middle”) running the show.
Alexa (Paris Berelc, “Lab Rats: Elite Force”) and Katie (Isabel May) are best friends excited about starting their freshman year of high school and looking forward to all the activities, dances and boys. There’s just one catch: Alexa is undergoing chemotherapy and might not be able to attend school, at least not on a normal basis. And “normal” is everything these girls crave.
From the description, “Alexa & Katie” might seem melodramatic, but it’s played as a pure tween sitcom of the “Hannah Montana” variety. Gales of laughter greet every utterance. Who knew cancer could be so HILARIOUS?!
The ailing Alexa is played by Paris Berelc, an actress-model who turns 20 this year. She looks great, but not like a 14-year-old entering high school. Even that follows a proud television tradition. Luke Perry looked at least 35 when he starred as a high schooler on “Beverly Hills, 90210.” His co-star Tiffani Thiessen stars here as Alexa’s protective mother.
Help yourself.
- The bloody Netflix zombie comedy “Santa Clarita Diet” (TV-MA), starring Drew Barrymore, enters its second season.
- Netflix also begins streaming the Brazilian miniseries “O Mecanismo (The Mechanism)” (TV-MA), exploring that country’s political corruption.
- Hulu streams the 2018 documentary “March of the Penguins 1: The Next Step.” Like the original, it is narrated by Morgan Freeman.
Other highlights
- The Sweet 16 round of the 2018 NCAA men’s basketball tournament continues with Clemson vs. Kansas (6 p.m., CBS), West Virginia vs. Villanova (6:15 p.m., TBS), Syracuse vs. Duke (8:30 p.m., CBS) and Texas Tech vs. Purdue (8:45 p.m., TBS).
- Yul Brynner and Eli Wallach star in the 1960 Western “The Magnificent Seven” (7 p.m., Outdoor), based on Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.”
- Ricky Gervais, Miriam Margolyes and Julie Walters appear on “The Graham Norton Show” (9 p.m., BBC America, TV-14).
Cult choice
While visiting postwar Vienna, a hack writer (Joseph Cotten) discovers the dark side of an old friend (Orson Welles) in the 1949 thriller “The Third Man” (7 p.m., TCM), directed by Carol Reed.
Series notes
A CIA agent threatens the mission on “Blindspot” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... A catered affair on “MasterChef Junior” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... Tilly maintains her innocence on “Once Upon a Time” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Marital woes on “Dynasty” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hart hunts down a treacherous former teacher on “Taken” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14) ... Accidents trap multiple victims on “9-1-1” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... A personal fear manifests itself in the worst way on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) ... A search for the right advice on “Jane the Virgin” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC) ... “20/20” (9 p.m., ABC).
© 2018 United Feature Synd.